Five Ridge Meadows Flames named to prospects game

Junior Bs tally another win, play in Maple Ridge on Wednesday and Friday this week

The Flames have new jerseys this month. (Flames/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge’s Junior B hockey team got another win, and five skaters on the team have been named to the roster for the 2022 BCHC Prospects Game.

The prospects game will be played in Chilliwack on Nov. 22, between the best young players from the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League and Pacific Junior Hockey League. Members of the Flames on the PJHL team include defencemen Brandon Osborne and Lukas Ravenstein, and forwards Theo Kochan, Zack Lagrange, and Cohen Muc. Ravenstein is from Surrey, and the other four top prospects list Pitt Meadows as their home town.

The new @flamesjunior third jerseys are so nice, I had to fly out to have a look! Check out all the photos below ⬇️https://t.co/sDb61JQ349 pic.twitter.com/LlW1leYELQ — Xander (@xholcomb_22) November 5, 2022

“This is an exciting group of players that the staff has been able to put together,” said Trevor Alto, PJHL commissioner, of his team. “We feel they will not only showcase themselves well at this event, but highlight further some elite up-and-coming talent we have in this league.”

Kochan is second on the Flames in scoring, as the rookie has 11 goals and 26 points in 16 games. Lagrange has also been impressive, as the second-year Flame has seven goals and 15 points in 14 games. Blueliner Ravenstein has been on a tear, with four goals and six points in his past three games, bringing him to five goals and 15 points in 14 games in his second year in the league. Second-year forward Muc has a goal and three assists in eight games. Rookie Osborne has five assists in 16 games.

Twenty players were named to the team, and the Flames had the most of any organization in the PJHL.

The Flames GM Derek Bedard has also been listed to the team staff, as operations manager.

The players will meet on Nov. 21 in Chilliwack for a practice, and to attend a banquet before the game the following evening.

The Flames are coming off a 9-7 win over the Grandview Steelers on Friday night at Cam Neely Arena.

Ravenstein was the game’s first star with two goals and an assist, while Lincoln Edwards was second star with a goal and two helpers.

Muc also had a goal and two assists, while Kochan, Cameron Nikaniuk and Jack Foster each had a goal and an assist.

Foster is now tied for third in league scoring with 10 goals and 31 points in 15 games.

The Flames have two home games this week, as they host the Surrey Knights (4-13-1) on Nov. 9 and Delta Ice Hawks (14-3) on Nov. 11. Both games will be played at Cam Neely Arena, starting at 7:30 p.m.