Ian MacDonald plays tight defence. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Flames beat Kodiaks in five games

Junior B playoffs will see Abbotsford against Ridge next round

The Ridge Meadows Flames advanced to the conference final after beating the Aldergrove Kodiaks 4-2 on Friday night.

With the win, the Flames take their best-of-seven Pacific Junior Hockey League series in five games, and now move on to face the Abbotsford Pilots in the next r0und.

Paul Tucek recorded the win in net with 33 saves.

The Flames took a 2-0 lead early in the second period, but the Kodiaks came back to tie it up at 2-2 early in the third period.

Jonah Lige scored twice for the Flames, Laim Evenson got the game winner and Halen Cordoni also tallied.

 

Ryan Wellburn gets away from a forechecker. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

