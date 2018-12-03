Eric Bourhill was the player of the game for the Flames in Thursday night’s 6-5 win, as he put up three points. (The News files)

Flames beat Sockeyes, lose to Whalers

No-win Knights next on the schedule

The Ridge Meadows Flames got a 6-5 win Thursday over one of the league’s top teams, the Richmond Sockeyes.

But then they lost to one of the bottom-feeders the next night, 2-1 to the White Rock Whalers.

The Sockeyes are among the elite in the Pacific Junior Hockey League, in a close battle for second place, and have gone 16-6-2-1 this season.

But the middling Flames (12-11-0-3) got offensive contributions from up and down the lineup in the Thursday night victory.

“Our compete level was there, and our attention to detail,” said coach Bayne Ryshak. “I thought we took over for the last 40 minutes.”

Eric Bourhill was the game’s first star, as he and Tetsuya Prior each had a goal and two assists.

Ryshak said it was a great game by Bourhill.

“He’s pretty impactful, he’s an offensive catalyst, and he’s always around the puck,” said the coach.

Prior scored with 90 seconds left in the game into an empty net, on a well-aimed shot from his own end, and that insurance marker proved to be the game-winner.

Jackson O’Brien also had a goal and an assist, Ryan Denney and Nick Amsler both had two assists, and Jarod McKay, Ethan Kitsch and Tyson Tilley were goal scorers.

Eric Clark, the rookie goaltender out of Maple Ridge, got the win in net with 45 saves on 50 shots.

After all that scoring on Friday, the Flames faced a surging Whalers team and didn’t have enough offence to come back.

The expansion Whalers scored twice on goals a minute apart midway through the first, then cruised to a 2-1 win.

Ryshak tipped his cap to them.

“They’re hard to play against. They stick to their systems, work hard and they get good goaltending,” he said.

The Whalers are lifting themselves closer to respectability, have a three-game win streak going, and are now 10-15-0-1 on the season.

Jesse Nelson scored for the Flames, assisted by O’Brien and Amsler.

This Friday, the Flames play the Surrey Knights, who have gone 0-25-0-1 this year for just one point in 26 outings. They score half as many goals as the rest of the league’s teams (42), while allowing about twice as many (194).

Last season, Surrey did manage one win, but in the 2016-2017 season, they had none.

“I’m not taking anything for granted,” Ryshak said. “We don’t have any easy nights this year.”

On Sunday, the Flames will be at the Burnaby Winter Club to take on the Grandview Steelers.

Previous story
LIVE: B.C. Olympian Christine Girard to receive long-delayed medals

Just Posted

Flames beat Sockeyes, lose to Whalers

No-win Knights next on the schedule

Refresher for recreation re-do in Ridge

New council gets update on $49.5 million in projects

Pitt Meadows celebrates community Christmas Friday

Annual event comes in out of the rain, starting an hour earlier this year

Pitt Meadows mayor testifies at inquest into death of Mountie

RCMP Sgt. Pierre Lemaitre took his own life after the fallout from the death of Robert Dziekanski.

Sam Roberts headlines CP Holiday Train

Stops in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows Dec. 17.

Newly discovered cave in B.C. park might be the largest in Canada

The cave was spotted in Wells Gray Provincial Park back in March

Security committee review of Trudeau’s India trip finds ‘gaps’ in vetting

Prime Minister met with Jaspal Atwal, a B.C. Sikh convicted of trying to assassinate an Indian minister in 1986

B.C. whale-watching group uses surcharge to boost salmon, science for killer whales

Prince of Whales Whale Watching says the conservation fee charged to passengers will rise from $2 to $5

Police release sketch after teen girl sexually assaulted in Vancouver

Girl was pulled into the bushes after getting off bus

Andrew Scheer promises more cash for police to combat gun and gang violence

Scheer to also audit jail programs to ensure inmates are ready to rejoin society when time is served

Six deadly crashes on B.C. highways prompt police warning

Crashes in Chetwynd, Lytton, North Vancouver, the Shuswap, near Prince George and near Squamish

Trudeau criticized for tweet to Trevor Noah pledging $50M charity gift

Conservatives’ Andrew Scheer accuses PM of promising the cash in a tweet to impress a TV personality

Family of woman killed on Sea-to-Sky highway wants to fulfil her dying wish

Bekah Mann, 24, wanted to be one with nature in death

Notley, cabinet set wheels in motion to start cutting oil production

Alberta premier wants to back off production by 8.7 per cent, starting January 1

Most Read