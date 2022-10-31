Flames beat Trappers in shootout, drub Kodiaks 10-1

Samuel Allen was one of the shootout scorers in the Flames’ win over Langley. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Jakob Loewen scored a hat trick and had five points as the Ridge Meadows Flames blasted the Aldergrove Kodiaks 10-1 on Friday night at Cam Neely Arena.

In an interview with junior hockey broadcaster Andrew Cheverie, Loewen said he hadn’t scored a hat trick since bantam.

“We played a well-rounded game today,” he said. “We really started chipping pucks in against their D-men, and once we started to gain our forecheck down low we kept rolling, and we kept putting points up, and getting goals.”

That win came on the heels of a 2-1 shootout win over the Langley Trappers on Wednesday at George Preston Arena.

The Flames are one of the top teams in their conference in the Pacific Junior Hockey League. The Trappers lead the Harold Brittain Conference with 24 points in 16 games, while the Flames are second with 22 points in just 14 games, and a record of 11-3.

Pierce Whyte, Jordan Kujala and Cameron Nikaniuk each had a goal and an assist, while the other scorers were Cole Perry, Lincoln Edwards, David Stepputat and Theo Kochan.

Loewen and Whyte were the first and second stars of the game, while goaltender Darian Moberly was the third star, after stopping 18 of 19 shots.

On Wednesday night, Lincoln Edwards was the lone scorer against Langley in regulation time, and Cam Connolly made 33 saves on 34 shots.

Samuel Allen and Talon Duff both scored in the shootout, while Connolly allowed just one goal against in the five shots he faced.

The Flames are in Richmond on Thursday night to take on the Sockeyes, and then on Friday host the Grandview Steelers at Cam Neely Arena. Game time is 7:30 p.m.

READ ALSO:Abbotsford’s Chase Claypool becomes first-ever person from B.C. to throw touchdown pass in NFL