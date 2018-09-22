Flames beat Whalers 5-0 in Maple Ridge

Flames rookie goaltender Eric Clark stopped all 20 shots he faced for his first junior shutout. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

The Ridge Meadows Flames made the White Rock Whalers look like an expansion team on Friday night.

The Flames got their rookie goaltender Eric Clark his first shutout in the Pacific Junior Hockey League, as they beat the newest junior B team 5-0.

Emmett Garrett scored in the first period, and then the Flames exploded for four goals in the second. After that, the only thing in question was whether Clark, a Maple Ridge product, could hold on for the shutout. He made 20 saves, and got just the second shutout in the PJHL this season.

Garrett and newly signed Ryan Denney both finished the game with a goal and an assist. Team captain Ryan Wellburn and Flames scoring leader Isaac Tomic also found the back of the net, and Jackson O’Brien got the fifth goal.

Teddy Prior continued to put up points, with two assists.

With the win, the Flames improve their record to 3-2-0-1, and are now undefeated through four games.

The Flames take on the Grandview Steelers at the Burnaby Winter Club on Sunday, and will be back at home on Friday, Sept. 28 at 7:30 p.m to host the Langley Trappers, who started the season a respectable 3-1.