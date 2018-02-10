Flames clinch jr. B conference title

The Ridge Meadows Flames edged the Port Moody Panthers 5-4 in overtime on Friday, clinching first place in the Harold Brittain Conference.

The Flames trailed 2-1 after the first period Friday at Planet Ice and 4-3 after the second. The Flames tied the game in the third, then Ryan Lanthier scored in the extra frame for the win, giving them 56 points, clinching first place in the conference, two points ahead of the Abbotsford Pilots.

Halen Cordoni scored twice for the Flames. Logan Hunter had a goal and two assists. Jayden Genberg also scored, while Paul Tucek made 19 saves for the win.

The Flames outshot Port Moody 49-23.

On Wednesday, the Flames fell 4-1 to the Grandview Steelers. Cordoni scored. He leads with team with 29 goals and is second in scoring with 44 points in 33 games.

Andrew Strelezki leads the Flames with 48 points.

The Flames (26-13-2-2) conclude the Pacific Junior Hockey League regular season tonight against the host Mission City Outlaws (6:45 p.m.), then will open the post-season against the Aldergrove Kodiaks (17-24-1-2).