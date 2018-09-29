Flames cruise to fourth win

Ridge junior B team downs Langley 6-1.

  • Sep. 29, 2018 12:00 p.m.
  • Sports

The Ridge Meadows Flames trounced the Langley Trappers Friday at home, 6-1.

With the win, the local junior B hockey team improved to 4-3-0-1 on the season, third in the Harold Brittain Conference.

The Flames outshot Langley, second in the same conference, 42-18.

The Flames led 3-0 after the first period, and 5-1 after the second, then added one more goal in the third.

Jayden Genberg paced Ridge with a goal and two assists.

Nick Amsler, Aleksandar Bujak and Jarod Mckay all had a goal and an assist.

Ryan Denney and Emmett Garrett also scored, while Tetsuya Prior recorded four assists. Ryan Wellburn added two helpers.

Paul Tuck earned the win in net.

• The Flames visit the Knights in Surrey on Thursday, 7:45 p.m., then host the Grandview Steelers at Cam Neely Arena next Friday, 7:30 p.m.

