Flames cruise to fourth win

The Ridge Meadows Flames trounced the Langley Trappers Friday at home, 6-1.

With the win, the local junior B hockey team improved to 4-3-0-1 on the season, third in the Harold Brittain Conference.

The Cam was buzzzzzin!! 🐝🐝🐝

6-1 win for The Flames!! 🔥🔥🔥 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ – McKay

⭐️⭐️ – Amsler

⭐️ – Prior — Ridge Meadows Flames (@flamesjunior) September 29, 2018

The Flames outshot Langley, second in the same conference, 42-18.

The Flames led 3-0 after the first period, and 5-1 after the second, then added one more goal in the third.

Jayden Genberg paced Ridge with a goal and two assists.

Nick Amsler, Aleksandar Bujak and Jarod Mckay all had a goal and an assist.

Ryan Denney and Emmett Garrett also scored, while Tetsuya Prior recorded four assists. Ryan Wellburn added two helpers.

Paul Tuck earned the win in net.

• The Flames visit the Knights in Surrey on Thursday, 7:45 p.m., then host the Grandview Steelers at Cam Neely Arena next Friday, 7:30 p.m.