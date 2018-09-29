Flames cruise to fourth win

The Ridge Meadows Flames trounced the Langley Trappers Friday at home, 6-1.
With the win, the local junior B hockey team improved to 4-3-0-1 on the season, third in the Harold Brittain Conference.
The Cam was buzzzzzin!! 🐝🐝🐝
6-1 win for The Flames!! 🔥🔥🔥
⭐️⭐️⭐️ – McKay
⭐️⭐️ – Amsler
⭐️ – Prior
— Ridge Meadows Flames (@flamesjunior) September 29, 2018
The Flames outshot Langley, second in the same conference, 42-18.
The Flames led 3-0 after the first period, and 5-1 after the second, then added one more goal in the third.
Jayden Genberg paced Ridge with a goal and two assists.
Nick Amsler, Aleksandar Bujak and Jarod Mckay all had a goal and an assist.
Ryan Denney and Emmett Garrett also scored, while Tetsuya Prior recorded four assists. Ryan Wellburn added two helpers.
Paul Tuck earned the win in net.
• The Flames visit the Knights in Surrey on Thursday, 7:45 p.m., then host the Grandview Steelers at Cam Neely Arena next Friday, 7:30 p.m.