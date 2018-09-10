Flames drop first two games of jr. B season

The Ridge Meadows Flames started the junior B season with barely a flicker.

The Flames fell 4-2 to the Aldergrove Kodiaks to open the Pacific Junior Hockey League season Friday at Cam Neely Arena, then were snuffed 10-1 by the Wolf Pack on Saturday in North Vancouver.

Jarod McKay scored, from Jayden Genberg on a powerplay, for the lone goal on Saturday.

North Van went 5-7 on the powerplay and was led by Justin Lee, who had three goals and an assist.

The Flames fell behind 4-0, then trailed 8-1 after the second, and surrendered two more goals in the third.

Flames starter Paul Tucek was chased after allowing seven goals on 27 shots. He was relieved by Eric Clark, who allowed three goals on seven shots.

The Flames were outshot 33-27 and were assessed 38 minutes in penalties, while the Wolf Pack had 20.

“Special teams were definitely a factor on Saturday,” said Flames head coach Bayne Ryshak.

He added that North Van is an experienced team with a potent powerplay and that the Flames weren’t disciplined enough.

“It was a good eye-opener for some of the guys.”

The Flames have 14 new players this season, including at least four who could still be playing midget.

Saturday showed, Ryshak said, that fine details matter and that every player has to be ready to compete every shift.

That said, he added the season is just beginning and he’s happy to put that loss in the rearview mirror.

He was much more pleased with the team’s effort on Friday, especially the first two periods.

“I think we had significantly more quality chances in the first 40 minutes.”

The Flames were tied with Aldergrove 2-2 after two periods, but gave up two more goals in the third, including an empty-netter.

Ridge outshot Aldergrove 38-30, but went 0-5 on the powerplay and was outshot 11-6 in the third period.

Tucek made 26 saves in the loss, and Ryshak said his goalie probably would like to have the third goal back.

Eric Bourhill scored the Flames’ first goal of the season, from Tetsuya Prior and Logan Hunter, to tie the game in the first.

Hunter then scored, from Bourhill and Emmett Garrett, to tie the score again in the second.

The 0-2 Flames host the Port Moody Panthers on Friday, 7:30 p.m., then play in Abbotsford on Saturday, 8 p.m. at MSA Arena.

Ryan Wellburn will miss Friday’s contest due to a suspension for a hit-from-behind call in the last 10 minutes of Saturday’s game.