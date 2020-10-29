Flames drop second game in Aldergrove

Jayden Genberg, seen here in action last season, scored a hat trick for the Flames on Wednesday night in Aldergrove. (The News files)

The Ridge Meadows Flames lost their second game to start the new Junior B hockey season on Wednesday night.

The Flames again faced the Aldergrove Kodiaks, who had beaten them Sunday in their “home” opener in Abbotsford.

Again the Kodiaks jumped out to an early 3-0 lead, and held on for a 6-4 win, including an empty netter. Aldergrove got two power play goals in the first period, and went three-for-six overall with the man advantage.

Jayden Genberg scored a hat trick for the Flames, and was named the second star of the game. Aldergrove’s Nic Marini had three goals and an assist for the first star honours.

The Yaks win it 6-4 with an empty net goal.

Genberg with the 🎩🎩🎩

Kujala with the other goal — Ridge Meadows Flames (@flamesjunior) October 29, 2020

Also scoring for the Flames was Jordan Kujala. The forward out of Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey now has goals in each of his first two games, after scoring three in 21 contests last year.

Another Ridge product, Nicholas Amsler, had a pair of assists Wednesday night.

The Flames will be looking for their first win on Sunday night in Abbotsford, when they host the White Rock Whalers.

Due to COVID-19, there are no fans allowed at Pacific Junior Hockey League games.



