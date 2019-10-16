Maple Ridge resident Talon Duff scored for the Ridge Meadows Flames on Saturday. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Flames drop two games on weekend

Ridge Meadows hosts Pilots on Friday

The Ridge Meadows Flames dropped a pair of games over the weekend.

The Mission City Outlaws beat the Maple Ridge junior B club 6-3 on Friday night, and then the White Rock Whalers downed them 5-2 the next night.

Against Mission, the Flames were up 2-0 after the first period and tied after two, but the game got away from them early in the third period.

Nicholas Amsler had a goal and an assist for the hometown club, and Matthew Tyszka and Nate Castonguay also scored.

Similarly, the game with the Whalers was tied 2-2 until halfway through the third, but the Flames lost it late.

Two local boys, Amsler and Talon Duff, both scored for Ridge.

READ ALSO: Tristen Nielsen leads the way as Vancouver Giants down Moose Jaw

Amsler is off to a great start this season and his 24 points in 12 games has him sitting in third place in the league scoring race.

The losses drop the Flames record to 7-5 in the standings, and they are tied for fifth place in the Pacific Junior Hockey League standings.

• The Flames next home game will be against the Abbotsford Pilots, who are on a five-game losing streak, and have dropped to 5-7 on the season. That game will be played on Oct. 18, 7:30 p.m. at Cam Neely Arena.

 

