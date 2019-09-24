Flames face undefeated teams

The Ridge Meadows Flames came up against two of the top teams in the Pacific Junior Hockey League, and lost by lopsided scores on Friday and Saturday.

The Flames were tied with the undefeated Richmond Sockeyes through two periods at 3-3, despite having had the better scoring chances through the early going.

Big winger Jarod McKay scored twice, including an impressive individual effort in the second period where he split two defenders-one and then snapped a shot over the Richmond goaltender’s shoulder.

Jayden Genberg scored in similar fashion when he was sent in on a breakaway, as he also beat the goaltender high, with Ryan Denney and Trevor Townsend earning the assists. Townsend had three helpers on the night.

The Flames were the better team five-on-five through two periods, and all three of the Sockeye goals came on the power play, which went four-for-eight.

But the Sockeyes scored five unanswered in the third period to win 8-3, led by Michael Araki-Young who had two goals and two assists.

The next night, the Flames were blown out 14-2 by the North Vancouver Wolf Pack.

The Wolf Pack started with a perfect 7-0, and have allowed only 10 goals against through those games. Despite the losses, the Flames still lead the Harold Brittain Conference with a record of 4-3. McKay and Cole Moffat both scored for the Flames.

READ ALSO: Vancouver Giants complete weekend sweep of Cougars

On Tuesday night, the Flames were to face the Delta Ice Hawks at the Ladner Leisure Centre, and on Friday night, they host the winless Surrey Knights, who have started the season win just a single point for an overtime loss in seven outings.

That game will be played at 7:30 p.m. at Planet Ice.

