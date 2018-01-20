Flames fall to Pilots in overtime

The Ridge Meadows Flames lost 3-2 in overtime in Abbotsford on Friday night. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

The Ridge Meadows Flames lost a key matchup to the Abbotsford Pilots in the battle for first place in their conference.

But the Ridge junior Bs managed to take the 3-2 game to overtime, earned a single point in the standings, and remain two points ahead of the Pilots in the Harold Brittain Conference, with a game in hand.

Flame Ryley Lanthier scored the first goal of the game midway through the first period, but the Pilots equalized three minutes later.

Early in the second period the Pilots took a lead, but Flames defenceman Jonah Lige tied it at 2-2, assisted by team captain Andrew Strelezki, before the period was out.

Paul Tucek got the win in net, allowing three goals on 31 shots.

PJHL scoring leader Baylee Wright was in on all three Pilots markers with a goal and two assists.

It was the final meeting of the season for the two clubs, so the Flames control their own destiny with a two point lead and a game in hand on the Pilots.

The Flames get back on home ice for two games next Friday, and are as part of the Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey celebrations for the association’s 50th anniversary.

They will play the Mission City Outlaws on Friday night at 7:30 p.m., and the Langley Trappers on Saturday at 7:30 p.m., both at Cam Neely Arena.

Legendary Canucks broadcaster Jim Robson will be on hand to drop the puck for the Saturday game, as he joins the anniversary celebrations, and the road leading to the rink is re-named in his honour.