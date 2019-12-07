Flames forward Jarod McKay scored two goals and was the player of the game in Friday night’s win over the Richmond Sockeyes. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Flames finally beat Sockeyes for third straight win

Junior Bs acquire high scoring forward from Island team

The Ridge Meadows Flames got some revenge on the Richmond Sockeyes on Friday night with a 3-2 win at Cam Neely Arena.

The Sockeyes beat the Flames twice in September by lopsided scores, and again in overtime during their last meeting.

Big forward Jarod McKay scored twice on Friday, and goaltender Chad Cromar stopped 34 of 36 shots in net. They were selected as the game’s first and second stars respectively. Ryan Denney also scored for the Flames.

With their third straight win the Flames improve to 16-8-0-2 in the standings. They are just two points back of Richmond for third place in the Pacific Junior Hockey League, and have two games in hand.

• The Flames have aquired forward Tate Roulette from the Nanaimo Buccaneers of the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League for future considerations. He was second on the team in scoring with 19 points in 25 games. The Coquitlam resident is 19, and was in his rookie season with Nanaimo.

• The Flames will be back in action on Saturday night in Mission against the Outlaws. Their next home game will be Dec.13 at Planet Ice when they host the first-place North Vanocuver Wolf Pack, who have gone an incredible 24-1-0-1 this season.

 

