A Flames player rips a shot on net with lots of traffic buzzing around the Port Moody net on Friday night at Cam Neely Arena in Maple Ridge. (Contributed)

Flames get first win, three points on weekend

Bring back Ryan Denney to play junior in his home town

The Ridge Meadows Flames got their first win of the season on Friday night, took another point in an overtime loss, and have rookies and young players making impressive contributions.

The Flames beat the Port Moody Panthers 5-4 on Friday night at home, then Saturday in Abbotsford took the Pilots to overtime in a 4-3 loss.

Playing some good hockey was a great way to forget the start of the Pacific Junior Hockey League’s opening weekend, that saw the team lose twice, including a 10-1 embarrassment at the hands of the North Vancouver Wolf Pack.

Maple Ridge’s own Isaac Tomic led the way with six points in two games this past weekend. The former Langley Trapper had just one assist in 21 games last season, but busted out with a hat trick on Friday night in front of his hometown crowd.

Coach Bayne Ryshak said Tomic has a sneaky release and when he gets his hard, accurate shot on net, good things happen.

“He’s getting an opportunity this year, and he’s making the most of it.”

Another local player, goaltender Eric Clark, got his first win in the game, making 18 saves on 22 shots. Ryshak said he appeared to be a bit nervous in his first start at home, then settled down.

“He was good. He made saves when he needed to, and got his first win.”

Tetsuya Prior, the former Delta Ice Hawk, also had a goal and an assist, and Jayden Genberg also scored.

Maple Ridge’s Brayden Szabados, a local playing for the opposition, was all over the scoresheed for the Panthers – he was whistled for 16 minutes on head contact, elbowing, and goaltender interference minors, and 10 minute misconduct.

The next night in Abbotsford, Tomic had a goal and two assists, while Prior and Jarod McKay also scored, as the Flames lost 4-3 in overtime.

The Flames led the game 3-2 after the second period. But the Pilots equalized, including a goal on the power play with 17 seconds left to send the game to extra time. They also got the game winner on the power play early in overtime.

“We’re a young team this year, and we have some lessons to learn about playing a full 60 minutes,” said Ryshak, adding that the effort was evident, but some puck management decisions were questionable.

There is no love between the two teams, who played a gritty series in the PJHL playoffs last season, which the Flames took in five games.

Ryshak has been impressed with the play of some of the newcomers on the blueline in Emmett Garrett, Ethan Kitsch and Jackson O’Brien, who played with Mission and Port Moody.

Kitsch is a 16-year-old rookie from Maple Ridge who is taking a regular shift and holding his own.

Garrett is a “really steady” defender whose play has been appreciated by the coach for a lot of reasons.

“He’s so calm, and he does lots of little things right,” said Ryshak.

He added the weekend’s results helped to erase the North Van debacle. So did about three hard practices.

“Whatever could go wrong that night did,” said Ryshak. “But that game is so far behind us now.”

• The Flames also announced the signing of Ryan Denney, a 17-year-old from Maple Ridge who has played with several of their core players. He has BCHL experience and was a late cut this year. He was picked by the Saskatoon Blades in the Western Hockey League bantam draft in 2016.

Ryshak said Denney is strong in all aspects of the game – skating, shooting and playing in all situaitons.

“We expect him to have a big push for us offensively, and be a big part of our team,” said Ryshak.

• The Flames will host the White Rock Whalers on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at Planet Ice Maple Ridge.

 

Ryan Denney

Previous story
Racers vying for spots on Canada Games team

Just Posted

Flames get first win, three points on weekend

Bring back Ryan Denney to play junior in his home town

Cinema Politica Ridge Meadows looks at global electoral processes

Menocracy examines why women are underrepresented politically in Canada, the United States and Great Britain

Another name makes five running for Maple Ridge council

Organizes SFU’s Philosopher’s Cafe sessions in ACT

Ryder kicks off third annual rainboot campaign in Maple Ridge

The Kanaka Creek elementary student is raising money to buy rainboots for the homeless this winter

Lots of people want on Maple Ridge council

And five want to be mayor of B.C.’s fifth largest city

VIDEO: Maple Ridge tent city residents back after flash flood Friday

Mayor though says they shouldn’t have to go back

B.C. home to 1/3 of Canada’s overdose deaths in first 3 months of the year

There were 1,036 overdose deaths in the first three months of the year, with 94 per cent accidental

B.C. candidate moves from hospice care to council race

He beat terminal cancer twice and entered hospice when he decided to run for council.

Canadian tobacco exec pushes back against vaping health concerns

A warning from Interior Health about the unknown health risks of vaping is getting a partial rebuke

New ‘meowyoral’ race featuring felines announced by B.C. animal shelter

Organizers hope the cat election will generate attention for shelter and local municipal election

Ministry of Agriculture commits $300,000 to help B.C. farmers obtain land

B.C. Land Matching Program supports access to affordable farmland for young farmers

Lower Mainland city calls for slower trains near popular beach

Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner said ‘it’s the least we can do’

Canadian air force short 275 pilots

Attrition outpaces recruitment and training claims Air Force

Teacher suspended after physically shushing, saying ‘shut up’ to student

Grade 5 student reported feeling ‘confused and a little scared’

Most Read