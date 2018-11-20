Flames lose at home, win in Mission

(Neil Corbett/THE NEWS) Flames forward Jarod McKay takes a backhand shot that was stopped by visiting goaltender Spencer Eschyschyn in Friday night’s game against the North Vancouver Wolf Pack.

The Ridge Meadows Flames lost to the top team in the league on Friday night, and then got back in the win column on Saturday.

In Maple Ridge on Friday Justin Lee scored a pair of goals as the North Van Wolf Pack defeated the Ridge Meadows Flames by a score of 7-5. Lee scored the game winner when he broke a 5-5 tie with six minutes remaining in regulation. The Wolf Pack is on a six-game winning streak, and leads the Pacific Junior Hockey League with a record of 20-4.

The Flames, who lost for just the third time at home this season, got goals from five different skaters. Eric Bourhill, Jarod McKay and Tetsuya Prior each had a goal and an assist. Brett Didkyk had two assists, and Jesse Nelson and Aleksandar Bujak each had goals.

In Mission on Saturday night, the Flames built up a 4-0 lead.

Then they hung on to edge the Mission City Outlaws 5-4.

Bourhill notched a pair of goals for the Flames, including the game winner early in the final frame. Prior had a goal and an assist for two points, McKay had two assists, and Nelson and Jaxan Lepp both scored.

Goaltender Paul Tucek got the win, with 20 saves on 24 shots.

It was just their fourth win on the road this season for Ridge. The Outlaws dropped their fifth straight game and are now nine points back of a playoff position.

The flames are in fourth place in the Harold Brittain Conference with a record of 10-10-0-2.

Their next home game will be on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. when they host the Aldergrove Kodiaks.