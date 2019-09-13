Flames lose first game of new season

Maple Ridge junior Bs host White Rock Whalers Friday night

The Ridge Meadows Flames suffered their first loss of the season on Thursday night, blasted 9-5 by the Richmond Sockeyes at Minoru Arena.

The Flames are now 2-1 in the Pacific Junior Hockey League standings, and their 19 goals scored makes them the highest scoring team in the Harold Brittain Conference in the early going.

The Sockeyes led 3-0 after the first period. Early in the third the Flames managed to tie the game at 5-5, but four unanswered goals gave Richmond the win.

Jarod McKay had a goal and an assist for the Flames, while Nicholas Amsler, Joshua Tak, Cole Moffat and Marko Gibbs also scored. Amsler is the team’s scoring leader so far, with four goals and three assists in three games.

Nicholas Wilson had a hat trick for the Sockeyes, who have started the season a perfect 4-0.

• The Flames will host the White Rock Whalers tonight (Friday) at 7:30 p.m. at Cam Neely Arena.

• The Flames have announced that Maple Ridge defenceman Brandon Armstrong is going back to Junior A hockey with the Dryden Ice Dogs of Ontario’s Superior International Junior Hockey League.

 

