The Ridge Meadows Flames host the Abbotsford Pilots on Friday night at Cam Neely Arena. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Flames lose in Aldergrove

Host second-place Pilots on Friday night

sports@mapleridgenews.com

The Ridge Meadows Flames lost 3-2 to the Kodiaks on Wednesday night in Aldergrove, in Pacific Junior Hockey League action.

Jackson O’Brien and Tetsuya Prior scored for the Flames, with assists to Jesse Nelson and Emmett Garrett.

Paul Tucek made 37 saves, as the Flames were outshot 40-31. The Kodiaks have been hot, riding a three-game winning streak.

The same night the Langley Trappers beat the Abbotsford Pilots 5-3 to take top spot in the Harold Brittain Conference.

The Flames have another tough game on Friday night when they host the Pilots, who are second in the conference with a record of 7-3-0-1, just two points ahead of the Flames.

That game is at 7:30 p.m at Cam Neely Arena.

Previous story
Around the BCHL: Wenatchee Wild finally home after 11 on the road

Just Posted

MRSS student accepted into prestigious program at United World Colleges

The UWC has 17 schools and colleges in 17 countries on four continents.

Maple Ridge’s modular housing opens Friday

Anita Place residents have been doing Christmas-style countdown

Community rallies around Maple Ridge hockey family who lost their son

Tributes for Noah Trulsen pour in, including a song by Lights.

Letter: ‘Get the bypass project done right’

‘Highway traffic is backed up almost to 216th Street.’

Letter: ‘Little puff doesn’t hurt anybody’

‘High golfers are better behaved.’

Man who filmed B.C. pipeline fire says it’s a ‘wake up call’

Man talks about his experience watching the Enbridge pipeline rupture spark a massive fire ball in Prince George

Flames lose in Aldergrove

Host second-place Pilots on Friday night

Nilsson makes 33 saves as Canucks shock Bolts 4-1

Vancouver goalie sharp in first start of season

Kanye West, in ‘MAGA’ hat, delivers surreal Oval Office show

The rapper met with U.S. President Donald Trump

Man killed in Lower Mainland shooting, RCMP say

IHIT says victim ‘believed to be involved in the Lower Mainland gang conflict’

Coquitlam piano teacher facing 5 new sex-related charges

Dmytro Kubyshkin is facing 15 charges in total

Police nab 14 alleged thieves with ‘bait electronics’

10 Vancouver residents are facing charges

Man facing charges after SkyTrain attendant, rider threatened

Alleged aggressor is ‘well known’ to police

Langley counting down to World Indoor Lacrosse Championship

More details were unveiled Tuesday morning about a competition at LEC and the new Aldergrove centre.

Most Read