Flames lose in Aldergrove

The Ridge Meadows Flames host the Abbotsford Pilots on Friday night at Cam Neely Arena. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

The Ridge Meadows Flames lost 3-2 to the Kodiaks on Wednesday night in Aldergrove, in Pacific Junior Hockey League action.

Jackson O’Brien and Tetsuya Prior scored for the Flames, with assists to Jesse Nelson and Emmett Garrett.

Paul Tucek made 37 saves, as the Flames were outshot 40-31. The Kodiaks have been hot, riding a three-game winning streak.

The same night the Langley Trappers beat the Abbotsford Pilots 5-3 to take top spot in the Harold Brittain Conference.

The Flames have another tough game on Friday night when they host the Pilots, who are second in the conference with a record of 7-3-0-1, just two points ahead of the Flames.

That game is at 7:30 p.m at Cam Neely Arena.