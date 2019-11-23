Flames lose on botched penalty shot call

Nick Amsler scored in each of the Flames games on Thursday and Friday. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Something fishy happened against the Sockeyes.

The Ridge Meadows Flames lost 3-2 in controversial fashion on Thursday night in Richmond, and then dropped a second game to a hot Aldergrove squad 3-1 on Friday at home.

The Flames were at Minoru Arena to take on the Pacific Junior Hockey League’s second-place Sockeyes, and GM Derek Bedard said his squad put in an impressive effort to hold their big-bandwidth offence to just two goals in regulation time.

“It was one of our better games, no question. We had no passengers,” said Bedard.

Regulation time ended tied 2-2, and stayed that way through a first four-on-four overtime. It went to a second three-on-three overtime period, and then the Flames were whistled for a penalty.

“There was confusion, and they (the game officials) said it’s a penalty shot. Which is nowhere in the rule book,” groused the GM.

Sockeye Craig Schouten beat goalie Elliott Marshall, and that was the game.

Bedard said the league acknowledged the error, but the result will stand.

“It’s a development league for everyone,” he said.

Nicholas Amsler and Nate Castonguay both scored for the Flames.

The Kodiaks got their fifth straight win over the Flames the next night. It was essentially another one-goal game, and the Kodiaks added an empty netter as the Flames pulled their goaltender and tried to tie it in the final minute, noted coach Bayne Ryshak.

The coach said his team looked tired, and the Kodiaks outshot the Flames 35-22. He said goaltender Chad Cromar held his team in the game, returning after an injury.

“It was good to get our starter back, and he looked sharp,” said Ryshak.

He acknowledged Marshall has also been outstanding of late, and said he will play whichever goaltender is playing the best.

Amsler was the lone scorer for the Flames.

• This Friday’s game against the Surrey Knights will be Teddy Bear Toss night. Fans are invited to bring a new stuffed animal or toy, and throw it onto the ice after the Flames score their first goal. They will be collected – about five bags worth last year – and given to the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society

Our annual teddy bear / toy toss game is coming up soon! Save the date: Friday November 29th!

⏰ – 7:30pm

📍 – Cam Neely Arena

🆚 – @SurreyKnights

🎄☃️🔥🎄☃️🔥🎄☃️🔥 pic.twitter.com/CNduVZCerb — Ridge Meadows Flames (@flamesjunior) November 20, 2019

“It’s always a fun event, and we raise some toys for those less fortunate,” said Bedard. “Last year I delivered the toys, and it was an eye opener how many people were lined up needing assistance. It makes you count your blessings.”

• Bedard said there could be more roster moves coming, as a roster cutdown deadline looms on Dec. 1, and Junior A teams will be release players.

“It can be a volatile couple of weeks,” he said.

@NeilCorbett18

ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter