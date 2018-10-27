Flames lose to Ice Hawks 6-3

Play Sockeyes on Sunday in Richmond

Flames forward Eric Bourhill rips a shot top corner in Wednesday’s game against the Langley Trappers. He had two goals and two assists in the contest. (PJHL photo)

The Ridge Meadows Flames lost again on Friday night, dropping a 6-3 decision to the Delta Ice Hawks.

Delta scored four times in the second period to take control of the game, and outshot the Flames 31-27.

Logan Hunter scored twice for the Flames, and Jayden Genberg had the other Ridge tally.

Tetsuya Prior added two assists to his team-leading total, and moved into second place in league scoring with eight goals and 26 points in 16 games. The Richmond native played parts of two seasons with Delta.

The Maple Ridge junior B team has now lost three out of its last four games, and faces a tough matchup on Sunday night when they take on the Richmond Sockeyes at Minoru Arena. The Sockeyes have gone 11-3-1-1 and are in second place in the Pacific Junior Hockey League.

Friday’s loss drops the Flames to 8-6-0-2 on the season, which is still good for second place in the Harold Brittain Conference.

Their next home game will be Nov. 9, when they take on the Mission City Outlaws, at 7:30 p.m. at Cam Neely Arena.

