Flames lose to Kodiaks in back-to-back meetings

Ridge Meadows Flames goaltender Elliott Marshall blocks the net from a Aldergrove Kodiaks player during Wednesday Night’s action. (Kurt Langmann/Special to The News)

The Ridge Meadows Flames suffered a second straight loss against the Kodiaks on Wednesday night in Aldergrove.

The Flames lost 3-2, which follows a 5-4 overtime loss to the Kodiak Club on Friday in Maple Ridge. It’s the first time the local club has two straight games since their first two games of the season. The Flames record drops to 12-4-1-0.

Jordan Kujala and Ryan Denney both scored for the Flames, and Nick Amsler and Samuel Rose had assists.

The Flames host the Chilliwack Jets – who are 9-4-1-0 and also a high-scoring team – in a game that should see lots of pucks flying at both nets on Friday night at Cam Neely Arena, with a 7:30 p.m. start.

