Flames losing skid hits four games in Abbotsford

The Ridge Meadows Flames losing skid hit four games, with a 4-2 loss to the Pilots on Friday night in Abbotsford.

Jesse Nelson and Eric Bourhill both scored for the Flames, who outshot the Pilots 34-31 in the game.

In the Pacific Junior Hockey League the Flames are now a middling team. With the loss, they drop to a .500 win-loss record on the season, at 8-8-0-2, and sit in third place in the Harold Brittain Conference.

Their next game will be Nov. 9, when they host the Mission City Outlaws, at 7:30 p.m. at Cam Neely Arena.