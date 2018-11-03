Flames losing skid hits four games in Abbotsford

Pilots beat Ridge Meadows junior Bs 4-2

The Ridge Meadows Flames losing skid hit four games, with a 4-2 loss to the Pilots on Friday night in Abbotsford.

Jesse Nelson and Eric Bourhill both scored for the Flames, who outshot the Pilots 34-31 in the game.

In the Pacific Junior Hockey League the Flames are now a middling team. With the loss, they drop to a .500 win-loss record on the season, at 8-8-0-2, and sit in third place in the Harold Brittain Conference.

Their next game will be Nov. 9, when they host the Mission City Outlaws, at 7:30 p.m. at Cam Neely Arena.

Previous story
Freshman phenom: Pettersson has 5 points as Canucks beat Avs 7-6 in OT

Just Posted

Flames losing skid hits four games in Abbotsford

Pilots beat Ridge Meadows junior Bs 4-2

Abbotsford residents help save life of man hit by 5-ton in Maple Ridge

Jeremy Scholing and Matt Burnett performed life-saving measures after man struck on Lougheed Highway

Citizen’s Ink: Proportional Representation a flawed process with murky choices

As clear as lentil soup and no one is sure if the green bits are kale or spinach or something else.

Maple Ridge tech company announces brain gain

Left gets over $2 million in federal funding for research project

Rain, snowfall warnings in effect across B.C.

B.C.’s Interior set to get hit with snow while the Lower Mainland is expected to see more rain

700 poppies to surround RCL Branch 88 for Remembrance Day

Kanaka Creek elementary students plant the first 65 poppies

12 charged after protest of debate featuring ex-Trump aide Steve Bannon

The accused have not been publicly identified but police say the charges include trespassing, disorderly conduct and assault of a police officer

B.C. dentist fills a need in the world’s poorest countries

What we do gives people hope. It’s a good feeling to help people who have so little”

‘I really just wanted one’: B.C. sanctuary for 300 bunnies to open next year

The sanctuary’s caretakers in Lake Country, B.C. are grateful for the help this year

Federal government rejects emergency order to protect killer whales

Fisheries Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says the government does not believe an emergency order would be helpful

New Trans Mountain pipeline review doomed to fail: Vancouver mayor-elect

Stewart, formerly the New Democrat MP for Burnaby South, was among a group of protesters who were arrested in March while blocking Trans Mountain’s main gate

Video of fireworks being thrown at homeless people sparks RCMP probe

A video captures cruel prank as exploding device tossed at two people huddled against a building

Trudeau exonerates hanged war chiefs of 1864 on B.C. Tsilhqot’in title lands

Prime minister rides horseback with Chief Joe Alphonse, TNG Chairman, to Xeni Gwet’in meeting place

Freshman phenom: Pettersson has 5 points as Canucks beat Avs 7-6 in OT

Boeser adds 2 goals as Vancouver wins a thriller

Most Read