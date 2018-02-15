Flames open playoffs with win in Aldergrove

The Flames opened the PJHL playoffs on Wednesday with a win. (THE NEWS/files)

The Ridge Meadows Flames opened the Pacific Junior Hockey League playoffs Wednesday in Aldergrove with a 7-5 win over the Kodiaks.

The Flames, who won the Harold Brittain Conference, scored four times in the middle frame to take a 6-2 lead. Both sides exchanged two goals a piece in the third.

Liam Evenson scored the eventual game-winner in the first minute of the third period. Jonah Lige recorded four points for the Flames. Logan Hunter had a goal and two assists, while Jayden Genberg had a goal and an assist.

The Abbotsford Pilots edged the Langley Trappers 2-1 in the opening game of the other conference semi-final series.

The Delta Ice Hawks downed the Grandview Steelers 6-2.

• The Flames host the Kodiaks, who finished fourth in the conference, Friday at Planet Ice, 7:30 p.m.