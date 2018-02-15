The Flames opened the PJHL playoffs on Wednesday with a win. (THE NEWS/files)

Flames open playoffs with win in Aldergrove

Jr. B team downs Kodiaks 7-5.

The Ridge Meadows Flames opened the Pacific Junior Hockey League playoffs Wednesday in Aldergrove with a 7-5 win over the Kodiaks.

The Flames, who won the Harold Brittain Conference, scored four times in the middle frame to take a 6-2 lead. Both sides exchanged two goals a piece in the third.

Liam Evenson scored the eventual game-winner in the first minute of the third period. Jonah Lige recorded four points for the Flames. Logan Hunter had a goal and two assists, while Jayden Genberg had a goal and an assist.

The Abbotsford Pilots edged the Langley Trappers 2-1 in the opening game of the other conference semi-final series.

The Delta Ice Hawks downed the Grandview Steelers 6-2.

• The Flames host the Kodiaks, who finished fourth in the conference, Friday at Planet Ice, 7:30 p.m.

Previous story
OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Canada picks up a medal of every colour at the PyeongChang Olympics

Just Posted

Mission RCMP recover $300,000 in stolen items in one week

Prolific Offender Suppression Team has had a busy 2018

Deadline looms to vote against for rec facilities in Maple Ridge

Critics say alternative approval process flawed

Electrical, lighting upgrades for Memorial Peace Park

Mapel Ridge council also grants funding for festivals

Maple Ridge recognized again for good financial reporting

Earns Canadian Award for Financial Reporting.

100-year-old mystery of Anastasia in Maple Ridge

Canada’s Ballet Jörgen will be bringing the tragic tale of Anastasia’s fate to the ACT

B.C. communities get funding for Family Day events

Maple Ridge receives $4,000 for four events

Empty bottles filled with love for Kaiden

Radio station host organizing Fraser Valley wide bottle drive for four year old with cancer

Penticton rehab centre slated for March 1 opening

More centres planned for Vernon and Osoyoos, with original centre in Coquitlam to open next week

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Canada picks up a medal of every colour at the PyeongChang Olympics

Wins came in luge, figure skating, speedskating and hockey

5 to start your day

Surrey starts new anti-gang program, Chilliwack coach charged with sex assault and more

Canada captures silver in luge team relay

Sam Edney, Alex Gough and Justin Snith and Tristan Walker took home another medal for Canada

Canada takes bronze in figure skating

Canada kicks off Day 6 at Pyeongchang with bronze in figure skating

Speedskater Bloemen wins 10,000-metre gold in Olympic-record time

The Canadian finished in just twelve minutes, 39.11 seconds

Radio host loses job after sexual comments on teen Olympian

A San Francisco Bay Area radio station has fired one of its hosts, Patrick Connor, after he made sexual comments about 17-year-old Olympic snowboarder

Most Read