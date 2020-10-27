Flames open season with loss to Kodiaks

The Ridge Meadows Flames lost their season opener on Sunday night.

The Ridge Meadows Flames lost their first regular season game of the new 2020-21 Junior B campaign by a score of 3-2 to the Aldergrove Kodiaks.

The Kodiaks jumped out to a 3-0 lead 7:24 into the third period, before the Flames scored a pair of quick goals to make it close.

“There’s a lot of positives to how we played last night (Sunday),” said GM Derek Bedard. “We showed a lot of resiliency to battle back.”

Ryan Denney got a power play marker from Nic Amsler and Matthew Tyszka.

Then Jordan Kujala took a feed from Jacob Fraser and one-timed it into the roof of the net.

Flames goaltender Elliott Marshall stopped 29 of 32 shots and was named the game’s second star.

“He played a really solid game, and gave us a good chance to come back and win,” said Bedard.

The Flames named their captains: Home captain Emmett Garrett and road captain Tyszka. The home assistant captains will be Amsler and Sam Rose, and the road assistants will be Denney and Nick Thomson.

I am so proud of these guys & honoured to have them lead our organization! These 6 bleed the team colours, have the respect of their teammates, they are everyday’ers, they are culture carriers, & they are great people!

Congrats Emmett, Tysz, Amz, RD, Tommy, & Rosie!

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/DcL7LNE9Lv — Derek Bedard (@DerekFlamesGM) October 24, 2020

Coach Bayne Ryshak called them “Great bunch of athletes and even better people. They will be great examples for our athletes and will hold themselves and teammates to a high standard this season.”

On Wednesday, the Flames get a rematch with the Kodiaks in Aldergrove.

The Flames are playing their early season home games at the Abbotsford Summit Centre while repairs are made to Cam Neely Arena.

They are grouped in a cohort with Aldergrove, White Rock and Surrey to start the season. They will play within the cohort until the Christmas break, and then be re-grouped after a two-week period.



