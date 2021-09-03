The Flames open their regular season with a home game on Sept. 10. (The News files)

Flames sign three players, including former Rustlers captain

Maple Ridge Junior B squad getting set for upcoming home opener

The Ridge Meadows Flames have signed three players in about a week, as the Junior B club gets its roster ready for the start of the Pacific Junior Hockey League season.

They have added another local boy. David Stepputat of Pitt Meadows, a forward born in 2003, was the team captain of the Ridge Meadows Rustlers under-18 A1 team.

The Flames also signed Josh Chapman, another 2003 forward, who is a Cloverdale resident and played for the Valley West Giants of the BC Major Midget League. And they signed Derek Leroux, a 2004 forward from Coquitlam, who played for the Coquitlam under-18 A1 team.

The Flames wrapped up their exhibition season with a 4-3 victory over the Richmond Sockeyes on Monday night in a home game.

They are scheduled to open their season on Sept. 10 at Cam Neely Arena, when they host the Port Moody Panthers. Game time is 7:30 p.m.

