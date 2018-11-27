(Neil Corbett/THE NEWS) Ridge Meadows Flames forward Nicholas Amsler set up Friday night’s game-winning goal.

Flames take three of four points on weekend

Ridge junior Bs beat Aldergrove, lose in overtime to Port Moody

With a win and an overtime loss against a junior B juggernaut, the Ridge Meadows Flames appear to have gotten back to a successful style of hockey.

The Flames beat the Aldergrove Kodiaks 3-1 on Friday, holding off the team that is right behind them in the Harold Brittain Conference standings – The Flames are in third place.

The next night they played the second game of a back-to-back against the Port Moody Panthers, and lost in overtime to get a single point.

Coach Bayne Ryshak said it was not a bad effort to take three out of a possible four points.

“I’ve been pretty happy with our game the last couple of weeks,” he said.

Against Aldergrove, Paul Tucek made 30 saves on 31 shots to get the win in goal, holding his team in the game until the offence kicked in.

Following a scoreless first period, the Kodiaks scored early in the second on the power play. They kept the lead until late in the second, when reliable scorer Tetsuya Prior tied it at 14:30, on what Ryshak called “a good individual effort.”

Jesse Nelson got the game winner just 13 seconds into the third period, as Nicholas Amsler got in on the forecheck and created a turnover. He got it to Nelson in front of the net, and he make a backhand-forehand deke and flipped the puck over the netminder.

Emmett Garrett scored an empty netter to quash any real Kodiak comeback hopes.

The Panthers game was close all the way, with the Flames leading 4-3 as the game wound down, and the Panthers scoring with 19 seconds to go, storming the Flames net with an extra player on the ice.

The Port Moody power play struck three times in seven chances, while the Flames went one-for-seven.

Jayden Genberg had a goal and an assist in the game, and also had a helper in Friday night’s action.

“He was always involved in the play, and creating lots of turnovers,” said Ryshak.

Prior also had a goal and an assist, while Brett Didyk and Brandon Armstrong also scored.

After the weekend, the Flames have a record of 11-10-0-3 so far in this Pacific Junior Hockey League season.

The Flames called Maple Ridge midget player Kenyon Nyman up for both games, and Ryshak said he did a great job.

“He was awesome this weekend. He’s a two-way defenceman who makes a good first pass, has a good stick, and is not flashy but very reliable.”

He said Nyman would have made the team out of camp, but the team is limited to just two 16-year-old players. He has an assist in five games so far this year, and is allowed to play up to 10 games.

• On Thursday the Flames will be at Minoru Arena to take on the Richmond Sockeyes, and then the next night host the Expansion White Rock Whalers in their regular Friday night, 7:30 p.m. tilt at Cam Neely Arena.

Previous story
Brown scores in OT as Kings beat Canucks 2-1

Just Posted

Firefighters get behind Christmas charities

Food and toy drives coming in December in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

UPDATE: Dump truck runs over person in Maple Ridge

Ambulance leaves residential property near 28oth Street with lights flashing.

Firefighters get behind Movember

Pitt Meadows firefighters raise close to $9,000

Housing help for B.C. native groups

Katzie First Nation will build 39 new homes on reserve

Ten-per-cent more people getting on train at Port Haney

Maple Ridge part of increase in transit use

Waterfalls surge after rain-soaked week on B.C.’s south coast

More than 100mm of rain fell in some cities

Brown scores in OT as Kings beat Canucks 2-1

Vancouver battles back late to pick up single point

Woman, 10-month-old girl killed in bear attack in Yukon

Valerie Theoret, 37, and her daughter, 10-month-old Adele Roesholt, were killed Nov. 26

Amid B.C. ride-sharing battle, Canucks declare sponsorship deal with Lyft

Vancouver team owner Francesco Aquilini is a vocal ride-sharing advocate

Saskatchewan proposes controversial trespass law

The law would require landowner permission which could lead to clashes

B.C. firefighters free pedestrian pinned under RV

The Vancouver Island man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries

Seniors assaulted, tied up in home invasion on Vancouver Island

Sawmill owner offers $5,000 for information leading to arrest as Nanaimo RCMP search for suspects

Children’s book an important legacy for family who called small B.C. town home during tragic time

i am I ’ was written by Shawn Eastland before his death in 2010.

‘Real-time’ signs, better speakers coming for SkyTrain

Hundreds of new signs, cameras and speakers will be installed

Most Read