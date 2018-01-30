Flames win and tie

Two games as part of minor hockey weekend celebrations

GM Jamie Fiset (left) and coach Bayne Ryshak have the Flames on top of the Harold Brittain Conference with five games left in the regular season. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Ridge Meadows Flames defeated the Mission City Outlaws 4-0 Friday, then tied the Langley Trappers 3-3 Saturday.

The Flames now lead the Harold Brittain Conference 53-50 over the Abbotsford Pilots, and have five games left in the regular season, while the Pilots have four.

Halen Cordoni scored twice in Friday’s win, giving him 26 goals and 40 points in 29 games this year.

Cooper Anderson got the shutout, perfec on 30 shots on net, for his first shutout in the Pacific Junior Hockey League.

Logan Hunter had a goal and an assist, while team captain Andrew Strelezki also scored. Cameron Kovesdi, Jayden Genberg and Ryan Wellburn each had two assists.

Saturday was an exciting game both in the size of the crowd and in junior hockey action, going to double overtime – first a four-on-four OT period for five minutes, then another five minutes of three-on-three.

“Saturday was great in the sense that Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey did a great job of filling the arena,” said GM Jamie Fiset, whose team was part of the minor hockey associations’ 50th anniversary celebration.

“I’ve never seen the building that full.”

It was an exciting night, as Brendan Morrison, the former centre for the Vancouver Canucks West Coast Express line, and a Pitt Meadows resident, was in town for the minor hockey celebrations and stopped and spoke with the Flames.

The Trappers are a team that are “fighting for their playoff lives,” and gave the Flames a tough game, said Fiset.

Strelezki scored twice on Saturday, Liam Evenson also scored, and Kovesdi got another two assists.

The Flames are at the George Preston Recreation Centre in Langley on Wednesday night for a rematch with the Trappers.

• On Friday night, they will host the North Vancouver Wolf Pack at 7:30 p.m. at Planet Ice.