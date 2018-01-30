GM Jamie Fiset (left) and coach Bayne Ryshak have the Flames on top of the Harold Brittain Conference with five games left in the regular season. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Flames win and tie

Two games as part of minor hockey weekend celebrations

Ridge Meadows Flames defeated the Mission City Outlaws 4-0 Friday, then tied the Langley Trappers 3-3 Saturday.

The Flames now lead the Harold Brittain Conference 53-50 over the Abbotsford Pilots, and have five games left in the regular season, while the Pilots have four.

Halen Cordoni scored twice in Friday’s win, giving him 26 goals and 40 points in 29 games this year.

Cooper Anderson got the shutout, perfec on 30 shots on net, for his first shutout in the Pacific Junior Hockey League.

Logan Hunter had a goal and an assist, while team captain Andrew Strelezki also scored. Cameron Kovesdi, Jayden Genberg and Ryan Wellburn each had two assists.

Saturday was an exciting game both in the size of the crowd and in junior hockey action, going to double overtime – first a four-on-four OT period for five minutes, then another five minutes of three-on-three.

“Saturday was great in the sense that Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey did a great job of filling the arena,” said GM Jamie Fiset, whose team was part of the minor hockey associations’ 50th anniversary celebration.

“I’ve never seen the building that full.”

It was an exciting night, as Brendan Morrison, the former centre for the Vancouver Canucks West Coast Express line, and a Pitt Meadows resident, was in town for the minor hockey celebrations and stopped and spoke with the Flames.

The Trappers are a team that are “fighting for their playoff lives,” and gave the Flames a tough game, said Fiset.

Strelezki scored twice on Saturday, Liam Evenson also scored, and Kovesdi got another two assists.

The Flames are at the George Preston Recreation Centre in Langley on Wednesday night for a rematch with the Trappers.

• On Friday night, they will host the North Vancouver Wolf Pack at 7:30 p.m. at Planet Ice.

Previous story
Chinese youth hockey team touring Vancouver Island

Just Posted

BREAKING: RCMP raid house along highway in Maple Ridge

Officers wearing camouflage and guns drawn respond.

Security guard still shadowing Maple Ridge council meetings

Part of plan after threats made against mayor

UPDATE: ‘No drug or alcohol use in the proposed new Maple Ridge homeless shelter’

Hundreds line up for homeless shelter info session in Maple Ridge

Search for missing Victoria man continues in Chilliwack and beyond

Yannick Myers not seen by family or friends since last summer

BC Conservatives call for auto insurance co-op

Maple Ridge drivers facing higher costs for coverage

Mudslide on White Rock hillside

Four residences evacuated after Monday afternoon collapse

Province recognizes Feb. 4-10 as White Cane Week in B.C.

First full week of February has been National White Cane Week since 1946

Kelowna man takes down for sale sign after attention

Kane Blake took down his for-sale sign, which draws attention to an alleged unruly neighbour

Ashcroft Reserve resident who lost home says she lives the fire every day

Seven months after the Elephant Hill wildfire, Angie Thorne wonders what moving forward looks like.

Flames win and tie

Two games as part of minor hockey weekend celebrations

Health scare prompts B.C. member of Parliament to review key goals

Todd Doherty, MP for Cariboo-Prince George, needed emergency surgery to remove his gallbladder

Nick Geer, former head of ICBC, dies in California car crash

He served on the boards of the Vancouver Foundation, Canadian Tax Foundation and Collingwood School

Ex-nurse from Vancouver Island fined thousands after exploiting elderly couple

Former nurse from Nanaimo had power of attorney, inherited mobile home

Tide PODS confiscated from Okanagan middle school student

A student at a Penticton middle school had Tide PODS confiscated

Most Read