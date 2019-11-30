Ryan Denney had a hat trick and five points on Friday night against Surrey. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Flames win big on Teddy Bear Toss night

Beat Surrey 15-3 for second win in last week

The Ridge Meadows Flames blasted the winless Surrey Knights 15-3 on Friday on Teddy Bear Toss night.

That was their second straight win, as they also beat the Delta Ice Hawks on Tuesday by a score of 3-2.

Against Surrey, Eric Bourhill led the scoring with two goals and four assists, Tetsuya Prior had four goals and an assist, and the team gave its Hard Hat Award to Ryan Denney with a hat trick and five points.

There 11 players who had a multiple-point night.

Against Delta, goaltender Chad Cromar was the game’s first star as he stopped 34 of 36 shots to get the win. Talon Duff scored the game winner with seven minutes left to play.

The Flames improve to 15-8-0-2 and lead the Harold Brittain Conference Standings.

Third place in the league could be on the line when they host the Richmond Sockeyes, who are one point ahead of the Flames, on Dec. 6. That game goes at 7:30 p.m. at Planet Ice.

 

