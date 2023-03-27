Flames win first two games of Stonehouse Cup PJHL championship

Best-of-seven series comes to Maple Ridge for Game three on Monday

Zack Lagrange scored twice in the Flames second win in the PJHL championship on Saturday night. (The News files)

The Ridge Meadows Flames have taken the first two games of the Stonehouse Cup, and the third game in the Pacific Junior Hockey League best-of-seven championship series is Monday night, March 27, in Maple Ridge.

The Maple Ridge Junior B squad took the first game in a goaltender’s battle by a score of 2-1 on March 23, then won a shootout 5-4 on March 25 over the Delta Ice Hawks.

The Flames took an early 3-1 lead, then held on for the win.

Ridge chased Zach Shaughnessy from the net 22 minutes into the game, scoring three goals on 18 shots. The Ice Hawks netminder had held Delta in the first game, making 31 saves on 33 shots, and being voted the third star of the game.

Zack Lagrange scored twice, including the game-winning goal, and was named the game’s first star. He’s getting hot at the right time, and also had a goal and an assist in the first game of the series.

Team captain Jordan Kujala had a pair of assists, and Adam Konowalchuk, David Stepputat and Lukas Ravenstein all scored.

Flames goalie Cam Connolly made 50 saves on 54 shots to get the win.

5-4 win in Delta!

The hard hat winner, with 1 🍎, is Jack Foster!

🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Vcvj0vn6Cy — Ridge Meadows Flames (@flamesjunior) March 26, 2023

Monday night’s game will be at 7:45 p.m. at Cam Neely Arena, and game four will be on Wednesday, March 29 at 7:30 p.m. Game five, if necessary would go to the Ladner Leisure Centre on March 30.

Game six, if needed, would be played on April 1, at 7:30 p.m. at Cam Neely Arena. Game seven has not yet been scheduled.