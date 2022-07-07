Former Burrards shine in Thunder’s win

The Maple Ridge Burrards were beaten by three former members of their WLA squad on Wednesday night in Langley.

The Burrards were in the game after two periods, trailing 5-4, but were outscored 14-2 in the third. It was three familiar faces who brought the Thunder.

Curtis “Superman” Dickson, who used to be the face of the Ridge franchise, had five goals and nine points. Goaltender Frankie Scigliano, who established himself as an elite goaltender with the Burrards, allowed only six goals on 48 shots. And Dane Dobbie, whom the Burrards picked up for a run at the Mann Cup in 2019, was a menace to his former team on Wednesday, with five goals and 12 points.

Dobbie, Dickson and Scigliano were named the game’s first, second and third stars.

“I think we just started moving our feet a bit better, and moving the ball, and it finally started dropping for us,” Dobbie said.

Dobbie, Dickson and Robert Church combined for 42 shots in the game.

“When the ball is hot, you shoot the ball,” said Dobbie. “I got hot late, and Curtis got hot late too.”

Brett Kujala and Ryan Jones both scored twice for the Burrards, who are a young and rebuilding squad this season. Veteran defender Kevin Reid recently did an online interview where he talked about the team’s approach this season, as it gives experience to its draft picks and up-and-coming players.

“We’ve got a good squad,” said Reid. “We’ve got lots of athleticism and good hands and good sticks, and everybody is buying in.

“We just need to learn how to get those wins when it’s one-goal games. We’ll get there, and when we do, you’ve got to look out for us.”

The loss drops them to the bottom of the Western Lacrosse Association standings, with a record of one win and seven losses. They are, however, averaging a very solid 10 goals per game.

The Burrards now will be in Victoria on Friday night to face the Shamrocks, then Sunday will take on the Nanaimo Timbermen.

They will be back hom on Tuesday, July 12, when they host teh New Westminster Salmonbellies at Cam Neely Arena. Game time is 7:30 p.m.