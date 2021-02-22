Former Flame playing university hockey in Oshawa

Ryley Lanthier, a former Ridge Meadows Flames forward, will be playing university hockey in Ontario. (Ontario Tech/Special to The News)

A well-travelled former Ridge Meadows Flames player is going to be playing university hockey in Ontario.

Ryley Lanthier, who played two season with the Maple Ridge Junior B team, has committed to playing with the Ontario Tech Men’s Hockey Team. They play in Ontario University Athletics (OUA), against the Toronto Varsity Blues, Ottawa Gee-Gees and other well-known programs. He is enrolled in the commerce program, and will be on the Ridgeback’s roster for the 2021-22 season.

Lanthier, a Surrey resident, will be 22 in April.

His best season with the Flames was 2017-2018 when he posted 18 goals and 38 points in 41 games. He was the Pacific Junior Hockey League’s Most Improved Player award winner.

Flames GM Derek Bedard, who was in the team’s coaching staff at the time, said Lanthier was a “gold standard kid.”

“I wish I could have 20 of those kids. He works hard, his commitment is through the roof, and he ticks every box.”

Lanthier used the local junior squad to springboard to the BCHL’s Langley Rivermen, then found himself in Saskatchewan with the Melfort Mustangs of SJHL and in Manitoba playing for the Swan Valley Stampeders of the MJHL.

READ ALSO: Dubois scores two, including OT winner, as Jets edge Canucks 4-3

“Ryley is a great kid and teammate, a strong skater with high-end skill and compete level,” said Barry Wolff, Stampeders coach/GM manager.

“He has the ability to make a nothing situation into a scoring opportunity and can play and be effective in all situations. The Ridgebacks are getting not only a good hockey player, but also a great citizen.”

In total, over 160 regular games played in junior he finished with 40 goals and 60 assists. In the postseason he had 10 goals and 22 points over 29 games.

READ ALSO: Ridge Meadows soccer club looks to spread kindness

“We are excited to welcome Ryley to our program here at Ontario Tech,” said head coach Curtis Hodgins. “In speaking with his previous coaches at the junior hockey level, they couldn’t say enough good things about him as a player and person and how his game has come together in the last couple of years. Ryley skates real well and plays the game hard, he will be a nice addition to our forward group.”

