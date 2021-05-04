Brent Hughes, the new Ridge Meadows Flames coach, from his Leaf hockey card in the 1994-95 season.

Brent Hughes, the new Ridge Meadows Flames coach, from his Leaf hockey card in the 1994-95 season.

Former NHLer takes over as Ridge Meadows Flames head coach

Brent Hughes will coach Junior B team

The Ridge Meadows Flames have a new head coach, and he has a wealth of experience as both a professional player and coach.

Brent Hughes played for the New Westminster Bruins and Victoria Cougars of the Western Hockey League, before going on to an NHL career with the Winnipeg Jets, Boston Bruins, Buffalo Sabres and New York Islanders. All totalled, he played 357 games, scoring 41 goals and 80 points, and compiling 831 penalty minutes. He broke in with the Jets in 1988-89, was established as a regular with the Bruins in the 1992-93 season, and finished his NHL career with the Islanders in 1996-97.

BREAKING NEWS: the Ridge Meadows Flames are proud to announce Brent Hughes as Head Coach! Brent played 357 NHL games…

Posted by Ridge Meadows Flames Hockey Club on Tuesday, May 4, 2021

His most impressive season was 1993-94 when he had 13 goals, 24 points and dropped the gloves 10 times.

Then he went on to be a head coach in the minor pro leagues, and was with the Austin Ice Bats for six years, and the Corpus Christi Icerays for three. In those nine seasons as a coach he missed the playoffs just twice, and lost in the championships twice.

He eventually retired from coaching in 2011, finishing with a career record of 257-174-43

“He’s got a whole wealth of hockey experience that we’re excited about,” said GM Derek Bedard.

“He adds an element to our program that we’ve never had.”

Owner Andrew Ilaender said he hasn’t seen teams in the Pacific Junior Hockey League with a coach of this calibre, other than in a consulting role.

“There might be a few more people out to watch our practices,” he said.

The new coach is in Texas, where he spent so many years as a coach, and then will be in quarantine upon his return.

Hughes replaces former head coach Bayne Ryshak, who was let go after last season.

READ ALSO: Ryshak no longer coaching Ridge Meadows Flames

• The Flames announced the acquisition of 20-year-old forward Jack Steffens. He has played for the North Vancouver Wolf Pack the past two seasons, putting up five goals and 17 points in 36 regular season games. The Coquitlam native also had a cup of coffee in the BCHL – three games with his home town Express.

Bedard said he is a versatile forward who can play either centre or wing, and brings speed and quickness along with aggressive puck pursuit.

He was acquired for future considerations.

READ ALSO: Vancouver Giants win 5-4 shootout against Victoria

• The Flames have rescheduled their annual spring player identification camp, with the hope of seeing some eased COVID-19 public health restrictions in the summer. This year the camp will be held July 5 to 29 at the Pitt Meadows Arena. The Flames will still proceed with a modified camp, if necessary, at that time.

For information see the following link.

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Junior B Hockeymaple ridgePitt Meadows

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BC Bike Race bringing two events to South Okanagan
Next story
Massive change coming to B.C. high school sports

Just Posted

Matt Trulsen of Maple Ridge went on from the PJHL to excel in junior college hockey in the U.S. (Dakota College at Bottineau/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge goaltender excels in U.S. junior college

Matt Trulsen, brother of the late Noah, calls community support ‘amazing’

Chef Trevor Randle, center, will be hosting a free, family-friendly cook-along on May 8. (Special to The News)
Free Mother’s Day cook-along with Maple Ridge Chef

Great prizes to be won

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Maple Ridge elementary school exposed to COVID-19

Eric Langton latest exposed to virus, number of school events dropping

Brent Hughes, the new Ridge Meadows Flames coach, from his Leaf hockey card in the 1994-95 season.
Former NHLer takes over as Ridge Meadows Flames head coach

Brent Hughes will coach Junior B team

Cyclists guided this capsized kayaker to shore on Sunday. (Klamer Eggens/ Facebook)
Pitt Meadows photographer snaps cyclists helping capsized kayaker

Man was floating down chilly Alouette River clinging to newly purchased kayak for 30 minutes

FILE – Pharmacist Barbara Violo shows off a vile of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Junction Chemist, an independent pharmacy in Toronto, Friday, March 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Looking for the nearest COVID shot? Tech entrepreneur creates texting software in B.C

Zain Manji says app took just one or two hours to create

Announced Tuesday, March 5, by the Ministry of Health, women bearing children have been prioritized in the province’s immunization rollout. (Black Press Media files)
Pregnant women in B.C. now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Emerging provincial data shows pregnant women experience COVID-19 illness at a similar severity rate as people in their 50s

RCMP officers and Delta and West Vancouver forces are conducting road checks for non-essential travel on highways and ferries in and out of B.C.’s Lower Mainland as part of COVID-19 public health . (Black Press file photo)
Another 697 COVID-19 cases for B.C. Tuesday, 486 in hospital

Non-essential travel restrictions in effect until May 25

FILE – Dr. E. Kwok administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a recipient at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. officials urge everyone, even those with 1st dose, to register for COVID vaccine

Individuals 18+ can register online or over the phone

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Travis Selje (Submitted photo)
Grieving Surrey dad ‘outraged’ acquittal in his son’s death won’t be appealed

‘The kid died in vain now,’ Miki Selje said of his son Travis, 17

B.C. Premier John Horgan listens as Finance Minister Selina Robinson presents the province’s latest budget, April 20, 2021. The budget projects $19 billion in deficits over three years. (Hansard TV)
B.C. political parties to collect $3.25M from taxpayers this year

Public input open to May 28 on whether subsidy goes past 2022

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens to speakers appearing by video during a news conference in Ottawa on Tuesday May 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada will align policy on ‘vaccine passports’ with international allies: Trudeau

Trudeau says Canadians could begin travelling outside the country again by summer

Ranging from 11 to 20 in age and representing seven provinces and one territory, the plaintiffs are appealing a Supreme Court judge’s decision to dismiss their lawsuit last fall. (David Suzuki Foundation)
15 youths not backing down in their fight to sue Ottawa over climate change inaction

The group has filed an appeal after their lawsuit was struck down by a Federal Court judge last fall

Most Read