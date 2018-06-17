Photo courtesy Penticton Penguins

Former Penticton Vee recovering in hospital

Pittsburgh Penguin prospect expected to make full recovery

Former Penticton Vee Jordy Bellerive is expected to make a full recovery after being injured Saturday night, reportedly in a fire.

Bellerive, age 19, played 27 games with the Okanagan Hockey Academy and three games with the Penticton Vees in the 2014-15 season before moving on to the WHL Lethbridge Hurricanes, was signed by the Pittsburgh Penguins to a three-year contract.

According to the Penguin’s blog, assistant general manager Bill Guerin has spoken with Bellerive, who is in good spirits and expected to make a full recovery.

Fellow player Ryan Vandervlis and Hurricane alumnus Matt Alfaro were also injured in the incident, according to a release from the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

Steve Kidd
Senior reporter, Penticton Western News
Email me or message me on Facebook
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Previous story
Maple Ridge Burrards defeat Timbermen Saturday night, Dickson scores hat-trick

Just Posted

Ridge search and rescue responds to call on Evans Peak

Coquitlam SAR and Valley Helicopters assisting.

Maple Ridge Burrards defeat Timbermen Saturday night, Dickson scores hat-trick

Final score was 6-3 for the Burrards

Fry and fathers celebrated at Maple Ridge fish release

The anual ARMS Father’s Day fish release was held at Maple Ridge Park on Sunday

All aboard – West Coast Express ridership surging

TransLink says May brought new records in transit use

On Cooking Not a chore

Who made cooking negative anyway?

PHOTOS: Maple Ridge Skating Club FUN Competition

The Maple Ridge Skating Club hosts it’s year-end competition.

Former Penticton Vee recovering in hospital

Pittsburgh Penguin prospect expected to make full recovery

Police: Taxi driver who hit 8 Moscow pedestrians fell asleep

Two Mexican World Cup fans were among those hit

B.C. VIEWS: Orphans of our urban drug culture neglected again

Child advocate Bernard Richard leaves B.C. with harsh message

From marijuana beer to pot cookies, Canadian companies creating cannabis edibles

Manufacturers think that edibles will do well with users who don’t want to smoke or vape

Privacy lawyer warns against victim blaming in recent sextortion scams

Perpetrators get sexual photos of the victim and threaten to share them with friends and families

Motorcycle crash sends man to hospital with life-threatening injuries

Rider collided with a car near Edmonds SkyTrain in Burnaby

Canada drops to 0-2 in International Series after 43-20 loss to Russia

Canada now has a 4-5-0 record

QB Jennings leads Lions to 22-10 win over Alouettes

B.C. wins CFL home opener over Montreal

Most Read