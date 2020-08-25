Nic Roussel lines up for a faceoff in the Major Midget league during the 2018-2019 season. (Vancouver NE Chiefs/Special to The News).

Former Rustler to play for Smoke Eaters

Nic Roussel leaving Queens to chase hockey dreams

Maple Ridge’s Nicolas Roussel has been signed by the Trail Smoke Eaters of the BC Hockey League.

Playing Junior A hockey this season means leaving Queens University in Kingston, Ontario, where he studied engineering during the last school year. He has been attending on a chancellor scholarship, which is awarded to students with superior academic ability and proven leadership qualities.

“It was one of the best years of my life,” he said.

But getting back on the ice after a season away reignited his passion for hockey. Roussel has two years of BCHL eligibility left. He plans to chase his hockey dreams, hopefully to an NCAA scholarship – which is the goal of many BCHL players. He will continue taking courses from Queens online.

With his academic excellence, if Roussel can continue to develop his hockey skills in Junior A, he could become the kind of player who draws attention from Ivy League schools like Harvard, Yale or Brown.

“He’s a really hard worker, and a great kid,” said Dave Lige, the executive director of Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey, who has worked with Roussel over his minor hockey career.

Lige said Roussel was not always considered a “blue chipper” among the association’s hockey prospects, and he has been a late bloomer.

Roussel said he was always a small kid. He played his first year of midget in Maple Ridge at 145 pounds, sometimes lining up against “full-sized men, with beards.”

He couldn’t be intimidated, and developed a battle level that made up for a lack of size. Once he grew to 5’10” and 170 pounds, he had an advantage.

“I have a bit of an edge, because I’ve always had to work harder.”

A transitional season was when he played for the Vancouver NE Chiefs under-18 team in 2018-2019. It was the year he found a new passion for the game, and a new position. The team did not need another defenceman, so Roussel transitioned to forward.

“I love it. I wish I had jumped to forward earlier in my career,” he said.

READ ALSO: Games on the horizon for Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey and other groups

Instead of chasing back for pucks with a forechecker on his back, suddenly Roussel was the guy dumping the puck into the corner, and crashing into a defenceman as he chased it down. He learned to forecheck hard, play a tough physical game and fearlessly block shots.

Roussel’s defensive awareness made him a first-line penalty killer and a shutdown forward who was matched against the other team’s top line. It’s a role he is well suited to, and one he embraces.

He had a quiet regular season statistically, scoring seven goals and 12 points in 38 games. But he found more ways to create offence as the season progressed, and had a great playoffs, with three goals and four points in five games. He said the intensity and edge of post-season hockey suits his style.

“Playoff hockey – that’s the hockey I love to play.”

He was already a known quantity to the Smoke Eaters. He played for former head coach of the Chiefs in the BC Major Midget League Jeff Urekar, who is now the assistant GM in Trail. Tim Fragle is the GM and head coach, and new to the team this year.

Roussel was named to the team on Sunday, after a weekend ID camp.

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

junior hockeymaple ridge

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Modified’ games, limited competitive play return as B.C.’s local sports enter Phase 3

Just Posted

Former Rustler to play for Smoke Eaters

Nic Roussel leaving Queens to chase hockey dreams

B.C. announces new coverage for ALS drugs, and funding towards centre of excellence

Patients, like Pitt Meadows’ Rob MacLean, still looking for better care from province

Dalton endorsed new Conservative leader

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows MP calls Erin O’Toole a unifier

Free household hazardous waste disposal event in Maple Ridge

Open to Maple Ridge residents only

Maple Ridge dance talent returns to PNE in unique 2020 format

Dancers are performing for patrons who are driving through the annual fair

Fatal overdoses continue to spike in B.C. as July sees 175 illicit drug deaths

B.C. hits grim milestone of more than 900 deaths in first seven months of 2020

Two fundraisers set up in wake of young Chilliwack boy’s death

GoFundMe fundraisers created for future bursary, counselling for those who witnessed tragic accident

B.C. breaks single-day record for new COVID 19 cases; 269 total cases over weekend

Province reports one new death over the weekend

O’Toole pledges to fight for middle class, but ready if election is triggered

O’Toole wouldn’t say whether he will support the Liberal’s speech from the throne, which is set for Sept. 23

Fraser Valley traffic congestion going under the microscope with provincial study

Growing FV region needs ‘mobility enhancements’ for economic growth, livability, says province

B.C. radio host left with broken leg after confrontation with anti-gay street preachers

Police say charges are being recommended and are investigating incident for hate crimes

Class-action lawsuit filed on behalf of passengers in fatal Alberta Icefield bus crash

Three people were killed and 14 others suffered life-threatening injuries on July 18

Trudeau considered best to manage pandemic, revive economy, poll suggests

Poll suggests O’Toole is an unknown quantity for a majority of Canadians at this point

Snowbirds can take to the skies again, three months after fatal B.C. crash

Capt. Jennifer Casey was killed in the May crash

Most Read