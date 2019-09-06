Franklin

Franklin to play Olympic Softball

Maple Ridge athlete helped Canadian women qualify

Maple Ridge softball star Larissa Franklin will be playing in the Olympics.

Franklin patrolled centre field for Team Canada as the women qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

On Sunday, before a crowd of 4,500 at Softball City in Surrey, the Canadian women beat Brazil 7-0 on the last day of the Americas qualifying tournament to win their berth.

Franklin had a great game, with two hits including a triple, and she drove in three runs.

Canada went 7-1 in the tournament, with seven shutouts, and outscored the opposition by a total of 83-2.

Franklin’s joined the senior national team in 2013, competing in the World Cup of Softball and the WBSC Americas Qualifier where Canada won a silver medal. Since then, she has been a mainstay in the outfield for Canada, competing in multiple international events including the 2014, 2016 and 2018 WBSC Women’s Softball World Championships, helping to bring home bronze at the latter two events.

Franklin was also part of the gold medal-winning team at the 2015 Pan American Games in Toronto and silver medal squad at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima this past summer.

 

@NeilCorbett18
ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Canada’s Bianca Andreescu advances to US Open final vs. Serena Williams
Next story
Flames have strong core returning

Just Posted

Flames have strong core returning

Junior B hockey returns to Maple Ridge Friday night

Franklin to play Olympic Softball

Maple Ridge athlete helped Canadian women qualify

Hammond’s industrial engine for more than a century

Maple Ridge mill was largest red cedar producer in the world

Closure sad for Hammond Mill family

Multiple generations worked at Maple Ridge mill

200 out of work as Hammond Cedar to close

Interfor shutting down Maple Ridge mill

VIDEO: Praying mantis fights black widow in epic West Kelowna battle

A West Kelowna woman captured the entire fight on camera in her basement

Whitecaps reverse BC fan’s three-game ban for anti-fascist sign

Joshua Griffith hopes team can learn something from controversy

Bear chases B.C. man into lake, tries to swim after him

Man swam 400 metres across the lake to safety, helped by a barking dog who distracted the bear

First Nations given max compensation for Ottawa’s child-welfare discrimination

2016 ruling said feds didn’t give same funding for on-reserve kids as was given to off-reserve kids

Kamloops residential school to be a marked ‘Stop of Interest’ for tourists

Signs share stories of the people, places and events that helped shape B.C.’s history

B.C. woman calls for equality after trying to do yoga topless

Jen Frizzley wants to start conversations about ‘desexualizing the body’

Convicted Fraser Valley con man wanted for confidence frauds in Metro Vancouver

‘Manipulative and deplorable,’ Donald Robert Quinnell is wanted for stealing from elderly victims

Bahamian students in B.C. can only watch and wait Hurricane Dorian aftermath

Kandis Wilkinson’s parents sent her back to TRU early as a storm was brewing

Kelowna father pleads guilty to triple murder of daughters, wife

Jacob Forman pleaded guilty before a judge in a provincial courtroom in Kelowna Thursday

Most Read