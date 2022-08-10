Fraser Valley Bandits forward Thomas Kennedy has been named U SPORTS Player of the Year for the 2022 season. (Fraser Valley Bandits/CEBL)

Fraser Valley Bandits forward Thomas Kennedy has been named U SPORTS Player of the Year for the 2022 season, the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Wednesday, Aug. 10.

A student-athlete forward from the University of Windsor, Kennedy was a breakout performer for Fraser Valley this past CEBL regular season, averaging 14.5 points, 8.3 rebounds (third in the league) and two assists per game on 63.6 per cent shooting from the field (second in the league).

Kennedy also led the Bandits across several statistical categories; including second in points, first in rebounds, fourth in assists and steals per game, as well as ranking first in field goal percentage.

“I am grateful for the summertime experiences that the CEBL has given me as a young athlete and now to be named the U SPORTS player of the year is an honour. Coaches, staff and the Bandits organization supported me all summer and consistently put me in a position to succeed and showcase my talent,” Kennedy said.

“I am thankful for my Bandits teammates who trusted me and provided me with confidence all season. I would not have won this award without everyone’s support.”

Over 12 regular season games played, the 6-foot-9 forward averaged 28.1 minutes per game.

Kennedy was drafted at the CEBL U SPORTS Draft by Fraser Valley with the seventh pick in the first round last April. 2022 was Kennedy’s third season in the CEBL after previously being drafted by the Hamilton Honey Badgers in 2019 and 2021, respectively.

The award was announced earlier this evening at Casino du Lac-Leamy in Gatineau as part of the league’s annual awards ceremony, which saw winners across eight categories announced.

The CEBL Awards are the first official event of 2022 Championship Weekend, which is being held in Ottawa, between August 10-14.

Award winners were determined by votes cast by the league’s head coaches, general managers, assistant coaches, select league broadcasters and internal media personnel. Team representatives could not vote for a player or the head coach from their own team.

All CEBL award winners will receive a customized ring from Jostens, the official supplier of awards and rings to the CEBL, a $500 Foot Locker shopping spree and free flights for two for one full year courtesy of Flair Airlines.