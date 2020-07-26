Bandits guard Malcolm Duvivier goes up for a shot against Edmonton on Sunday. (Fraser Valley Bandits photo)

Fraser Valley Bandits open CEBL Summer Series with win

Bandits defeat Edmonton Stingers 113-100 to open tournament

The offence came early and often for the Fraser Valley Bandits on Sunday, as the Abbotsford-based club took down the Edmonton Stingers 113-100 in the team’s CEBL Summer Series opener in St. Catharines. Ont.

Bandits forward Cameron Forte set the tone early, and Fraser Valley led 32-19 after one and 59-42 at the half. Edmonton battled back in the third, cutting the deficit to as low as seven but the Bandits took over and hung on in the Elam Ending for the win.

Forte led the Bandits with 28 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals. He dominated the inside against Edmonton and said he thinks other CEBL teams have been underestimating the Bandits after a 4-16 record in 2019.

“There are some great players on this team and I think everyone counted us out from the jump,” he told media after the game, noting that the team likes being an underdog. “I think that’s what everyone wants so here we are fighting. Everyone on our team is a dog so that’s what we’re going to do – fight.”

The Bandits shot 48 per cent as a team and also had strong games from guard Kyle Johnson (19 points, six rebounds and five assists), Jaheens Manigat (16 points and four assists) and Junior Cadougan (14 points and six rebounds).

Points in the paint was a big deciding factor in the game, as Fraser Valley outscored Edmonton 54-34. Six Bandits players reached double figures in scoring in the win.

The Bandits now take on the defending CEBL champion Saskatchewan Rattlers on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

abbotsfordbasketball

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Return of baseball, basketball brings customers back to sports bars

Just Posted

Two taken to hospital after crash involving motorcycle in Maple Ridge

Saturday collision involving a car happened as a group of riders were travelling together

Onni and Pitt Meadows agreeing on business park development

Building design, landscaping, traffic flows and other issues addressed by MOU said Dingwall

Province gives Maple Ridge $125,000 BC Games legacy

Also announces Karina LeBlanc Game Changer Award

Lougheed improvement project completed

Four lanes and adding safety barrier makes highway safer for North Fraser drivers

Pitt Meadows arena reopening for organized skill development

No games or scrimmages will be permitted on the ice.

B.C. CDC issues COVID-19 exposure warning for four flights at Vancouver airport

Passengers are asked to monitor for symptoms for 14 days

Fraser Valley Bandits open CEBL Summer Series with win

Bandits defeat Edmonton Stingers 113-100 to open tournament

‘Absolutely incredible’: Alberta man born legally blind finally gets driver’s licence

Mike Schickerowski signed up for experimental surgery in California to correct his vision in 2018

Man charged with murder after woman found dead in northern B.C.

John Wendell Keyler, 35, was arrested without incident in Fort St. John

Hundreds rally to help Vancouver woman find ‘Mamabear’ with recording of mother’s voice

Ryan Reynolds offers up $5,000 reward for missing bear

Environment Canada warns first heat of the season coming to southern B.C.

Environment Canada is warning residents to take measures to avoid overheating

UPDATE: RCMP confirm drowning death at Cultus Lake in Fraser Valley

Unidentified adult confirmed deceased after drowning at Entrance Bay

Federal judge rejects legal challenges to Washington governor’s emergency orders to curb spread of COVID-19

Legal challenge contended that ongoing restrictions for businesses, workers and residents weren’t legally justified

Girl, 10, bitten on leg by bear on Lower Mainland trail

BC Conservation Officers are looking for the bear and the park remains closed to the public

Most Read