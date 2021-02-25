The Fraser Valley Bandits 2021 regular season schedule has been released. (File photo)

The Fraser Valley Bandits 2021 regular season schedule has been released. (File photo)

Fraser Valley Bandits release 2021 regular season schedule

Professional basketball team hopes to have fans inside Abbotsford Centre in 2021

Professional basketball is coming back to the Abbotsford Centre later this year, but the presence of fans is still yet to be determined.

The Fraser Valley Bandits and the Canadian Elite Basketball League released the 2021 regular season schedule today, with all teams playing a reduced 14-game slate.

The league aimed to begin in mid-May, but games have been pushed back to early-June to increase the possibility of fans getting a chance to take in the action in person. The CEBL is unable to push the season back any further because many of its players must report to international pro teams in Europe and Asia by September.

The Bandits home opener is set for Saturday, June 5 at 1 p.m. and is a rematch of last year’s CEBL championship against the Edmonton Stingers. That game will also be broadcast nationally on CBC. Other home dates at the Abbotsford Centre include: June 13 (vs. the Saskatchewan Rattlers), June 26 (vs. Saskatchewan), June 29 (vs. the Niagara River Lions), July 3 (vs. the Ottawa Blackjacks), July 14 (vs. the Guelph Nighthawks) and July 25 (vs. Edmonton).

The June 5 game is the Bandits lone scheduled appearance on CBC, but all games will be streamed on the CBC Gem service.

Post-season plans and the playoff format for 2021 will be announced at a later date.

The CEBL debuted in 2019, but plans for the second season had to be altered due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year saw the teams compete in a bubble in St. Catharines, Ont. for an event called the Summer Series. The Bandits finished second at the Summer Series event.

RELATED: Fraser Valley Bandits reflect on 2020 turnaround

Dylan Kular, the vice-president of the Bandits, stated that he hopes that fans attending games can be a possibility at some point in 2021.

“The health and safety of fans, players, officials and staff was our top priority when we created the schedule for 2021, followed closely by a structure that would increase the odds of having fans in the stands for as many games as possible this summer at Abbotsford Centre,” he said in a press release.

“It is our hope that by summer our region and community will be better positioned in the fight against COVID-19 and restrictions around public gatherings may allow for some number of fans to attend games. Live events and entertainment have an integral role in reenergizing a community and we want to contribute to that to the extent that we can in the Fraser Valley.”

Fans who have purchased season tickets for 2021 are being moved forward into 2022 and will be applied to next season’s ticket packages. If fans will be allowed into Abbotsford Centre, those ticket holders may choose to draw tickets from their 2022 package to use for any games they wish to attend in 2021. There will be no obligation to use any tickets in 2021. All unused tickets will remain on account and applied toward the same ticket packages in 2022.

Those who purchased season tickets for 2020 and left their tickets on account for 2021 received credits towards future tickets and a discount on team merchandise. Those benefits are also being extended through to August 2022.

Additional ticketing details will be announced closer to the start of the season when it is expected there will be more clarity from government and health officials around public gatherings.

For more information on the team, visit thebandits.ca.

abbotsfordbasketball

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-crunched BCHL facing trade deadline dilemma with its 20-year-olds
Next story
CFL will have to appease more levels of government to get 2021 protocols approved

Just Posted

Maple Ridge and Langley Township have made the Smart21 list.
Virtual conference co-hosts Maple Ridge and Langley Township make list of Smart21

21 communities shortlisted for Intelligent Community of the Year after online event

Snowfall warnings Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 for parts of the Fraser Valley and Fraser Canyon. (Jennifer Feinberg/The Chilliwack Progress)
Winter storm warnings Thursday for Fraser Valley and Fraser Canyon

Snow is expected to become heavier as day progresses with snowfall amounts of up to 30 centimetres

Annemieke Vrijmoed sent in this photo that for her captures the magic of the Fraser River.
SHARE: The magic of the Fraser River

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon.

Members of Katzie First Nation got into the spirit of Pink Shirt Day with honking, car decoration, and drumming. (Ronan O’Doherty/ The News)
Katzie First Nation recognizes Pink Shirt Day with ‘honking’ parade

Community rallies together to promote anti-bullying message

COVID-19 (Pixabay)
COVID-19 exposures at schools in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Alexander Robinson and Edit McDermott are latest elementary schools exposed

Dr. Bonnie Henry talk about the next steps in B.C.'s COVID-19 Immunization Plan during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, January 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
456 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., 2 deaths

Since January 2020, 78,278 have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in B.C.

A 50-year-old man was stabbed in an altercation that started with a disagreement about physical distancing. (File photo)
Argument about physical distancing escalates to stabbing in Nanaimo

Victim, struck with coffee cup and then stabbed, suffers minor injuries; suspect arrested

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh holds a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
NDP will not trigger election as long as pandemic continues: Singh

‘“We will vote to keep the government going’

Police stopped car riddled with bullets in Whalley Monday night. (Photo: CFSEU)
Police seize two pounds of pot, $25K from Surrey car riddled with bullet holes

This was in the neighbourhood of 104th Avenue and Whalley Boulevard on Monday night

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Victoria police are investigating after the head of Beacon Hill Park’s Queen Elizabeth II statue was removed. (Courtesy of Victoria Police Department)
Statue of Queen Elizabeth II beheaded in Victoria’s Beacon Hill Park

The head has not been recovered

“Support your city” reads a piece of graffiti outside the Ministry of Finance office. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Slew of anti-bylaw graffiti ‘unacceptable’ says Victoria mayor, police

Downtown businesses, bylaw office and Ministry of Finance vandalized Wednesday morning

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)
Vaccinating essential workers before seniors in B.C. could save lives: experts

A new study says the switch could also save up to $230 million in provincial health-care costs

The late Michael Gregory, 57, is accused of sexually exploiting six junior high students between 1999 and 2005. (Pixabay)
Former Alberta teacher accused of sexually assaulting students found dead in B.C.

Mounties say Michael Gregory’s death has been deemed ‘non-suspicious’

Most Read