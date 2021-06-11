Former Memphis Grizzlies forward Julian Washburn has been signed by the Fraser Valley Bandits. (Photo by Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images)

Former Memphis Grizzlies forward Julian Washburn has been signed by the Fraser Valley Bandits. (Photo by Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images)

Fraser Valley Bandits sign former NBA-er Julian Washburn

Former Memphis Grizzlies starter to join CEBL team for 2021 season

The Fraser Valley Bandits have signed the first player in team history to suit up in the NBA.

The Canadian Elite Basketball League club announced on Friday that they have inked former Memphis Grizzlies forward Julian Washburn for the 2021 season.

Washburn played 18 games for the Memphis Grizzlies during the 2018-19 NBA season and averaged 14.1 minutes per game. Washburn scored an NBA career-high eight points against the Golden State Warriors on April 10, 2019, when he shot 4-of-7 from the field, grabbed six rebounds and three steals in 23 minutes of action.

He started three games that season and averaged 2.2 points and 2.3 assists.

He was then traded to the Golden State Warriors in the summer of 2019 in a deal that moved Andre Iguodala to the Grizzlies.

Washburn is the son of former NBA player Chris Washburn, who was the third overall pick in the 1986 NBA Draft and played for the Golden State Warriors and Atlanta Hawks.

A native of Duncanville, Tex., Washburn has played two consecutive seasons for the Delaware Blue Coats in the NBA G League (2019-21). The Blue Coats are an affiliate club of the Philadelphia 76ers. Washburn averaged 7.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists on 42 and 36 per cent shooting from field goal and three-point range, respectively, this past season.

The Blue Coats advanced to the G League Finals where the club ultimately fell short against the Lakeland Magic. Prior to suiting up for the Blue Coats, Washburn played for the Austin Spurs (2015-16, 2017-18, 2018-19) and Memphis Hustle (2018-19). The Spurs defeated the Raptors 905 to win the 2017-18 G League Championship. Washburn played a key role in the title clinching victory by contributing seven points, five rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 27 minutes of action.

He has also played professionally in New Zealand and Mexico.

“I’m thrilled to join the Fraser Valley Bandits family,” he stated in a press release. “It’s clear that this is a team that is dedicated toward building together, both on and off the court. I’m excited to be part of the community and to showcase a brand of basketball that is up-tempo and exciting for fans.”

Washburn starred at the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) from 2011 to 2015. Washburn currently ranks first in school history in total minutes (4,448), fourth in field goals (592) and sixth in scoring (1,526 points). In his final season with the UTEP Miners, Washburn was named 2015 Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year, Conference USA All-Defensive Team and was chosen as one of 26 finalists for the Lefty Driesell National Defensive Player of the Year award.

RELATED: Fraser Valley Bandits team with Fraser Health to encourage vaccination

“Julian has played at the highest level,” Bandits general manager Kyle Julius stated in a press release. Having a high-level player like Julian who has played and contributed in NBA games is a tremendous asset to our organization and our locker room. Julian has great size at the wing position and much like the rest of our roster he will play and guard multiple positions and can score at all three levels. Julian will be one of our leaders and we can’t wait to see him enhance our culture.”

The Bandits open the season on June 24 in Edmonton against the Stingers and then host the Saskatchewan Rattlers at the Abbotsford Centre on June 26.

abbotsfordbasketballFraser Valley

 

Julian Washburn played one season for the Memphis Grizzlies. (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)

Julian Washburn played one season for the Memphis Grizzlies. (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)

Previous story
BCHL designates Chilliwack as sole host of 2021 Showcase event

Just Posted

The city has signed an agreement for operation and lease of The ACT Arts Centre. (The News files)
Maple Ridge signs three-year deal for operation of The ACT

Arts Council to receive operating grant of $788,000 in 2021

Pitt Meadows council is moving forward with a local RCMP detachment. (The News files)
LETTER: Pitt Meadows mayor argues in favour of local detachment

No existing amenities will be lost with the conversion of the art gallery/athletic building site

(Neil Corbett/The News)
Maple Ridge home draws heavy police presence

Officers with guns drawn, an armoured truck were on scene around 7 a.m. Friday

Council needs tighter controls on residential construction to prevent more monster homes, a letter writer argues. (Canadian Press/Nathan Denette)
LETTER: Maple Ridge doesn’t need more monster homes, letter writer says

Neighbours impacted when monster homes constructed nearby

The uniforms to be worn by members of the ISAT. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge to field new Integrated Safety Ambassador Team of volunteers

Believed to be the first of its kind, working with RCMP and city

t
How to tell if a call from ‘CRA’ is legitimate or a scam

Expert says it’s important to verify you really are dealing with the CRA before you give out any info

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets campers while visiting McDougall, Ont. on Thursday, July 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
71% of B.C. men say they’d prefer to wake up in a tent next to Trudeau: survey

Most British Columbians with plans to go camping outdoors say they’d prefer to go with Trudeau or Shania Twain

Members of the Department of Fisheries and Oceans’ Marine Mammal Response Program rescued an adult humpback what that was entangled in commercial fishing gear in the waters off of Entrance Island on Thursday, June 10. (Photo courtesy Marine Mammal Response Program)
Rescuers free humpback ‘anchored’ down by prawn traps off Vancouver Island

Department of Fisheries and Oceans responders spend hours untangling whale

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Chilliwack cocaine trafficker Clayton Eheler seen with a tiger somewhere in Asia in 2014. Eheler was sentenced to nine years jail in 2018, but was released on bail in October 2020 pending his appeal of conviction.(Facebook)
Director of civil forfeiture seeks $140,000 from Fraser Valley drug dealer’s father-in-law

Clayton Eheler’s father-in-law Ray Morrissey caught with money in Fort St. John by B.C.’s gang unit

A Comox Valley shellfish operator pleaded guilty and was fined $10,000 in provincial court in Courtenay earlier this year. Record file photo
B.C. clam harvester fined $10,000 for Fisheries Act violations

Charges against three others were stayed in Courtenay Provincial Court

Frank Phillips receives a visit from his wife Rena at Nanaimo Seniors Village on their 61st wedding anniversary, March 31, 2020. Social visits have been allowed since COVID-19 vaccination has been offered in all care homes. (Nanaimo News Bulletin)
B.C. prepares mandatory vaccination for senior care homes

180 more cases of COVID-19 in B.C. Friday, one more death

Lorraine Gibson, 90, received a COVID-19 immunization at the South Surrey Park and Ride vaccination clinic. (File photo: Aaron Hinks)
Surrey has had 25% of B.C.’s total COVID-19 cases

Surrey recorded 4,012 cases in May

The arrest south of Winnipeg occurred before Bernier was to arrive at a protest in the city. (Twitter/Maxime Bernier)
Maxime Bernier arrested following anti-rules rallies in Manitoba: RCMP

He’s been charged with exceeding public gathering limits and violating Manitoba’s requirement to self-isolate

Most Read