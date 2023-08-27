Free field lacrosse sessions in Maple Ridge help spur female interest in the sport

Three free field lacrosse events were held at Telosky Stadium throughout August

Dozens of local girls came out to one of the three sessions at Telosky Stadium where they got to learn about and play field lacrosse for free. (Ridge Meadows Burrards/Special to The News)

With the rising costs of sports nowadays, many families can’t afford to put their children into organized sports anymore.

But one local organization helped give Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows girls a taste of sports for free at the no-cost field lacrosse sessions held at Telosky Stadium throughout August.

These three free sessions come several months after the Ridge Meadows Minor Lacrosse Association (RMMLA) also hosted box lacrosse events for females at no cost.

READ MORE: Ridge Meadows Minor Lacrosse Association sees great turnout for free girls lacrosse

Robb Alexander, female director for the RMMLA, said that he was excited to see local interest in female lacrosse continue to grow with these sessions.

“We are the biggest female field lacrosse club in B.C. which allows us to provide strong development and competitive opportunities for these athletes,” said Alexander.

“Many young women from Ridge Meadows have gone on to NCAA scholarships as well as playing with Team BC and ultimately Team Canada.”

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows athletes win medals at box lacrosse nationals

Lacrossemaple ridge