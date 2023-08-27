Free field lacrosse sessions in Maple Ridge help spur female interest in the sport

With the rising costs of sports nowadays, many families can’t afford to put their children into organized sports anymore.
But one local organization helped give Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows girls a taste of sports for free at the no-cost field lacrosse sessions held at Telosky Stadium throughout August.
These three free sessions come several months after the Ridge Meadows Minor Lacrosse Association (RMMLA) also hosted box lacrosse events for females at no cost.
Robb Alexander, female director for the RMMLA, said that he was excited to see local interest in female lacrosse continue to grow with these sessions.
“We are the biggest female field lacrosse club in B.C. which allows us to provide strong development and competitive opportunities for these athletes,” said Alexander.
“Many young women from Ridge Meadows have gone on to NCAA scholarships as well as playing with Team BC and ultimately Team Canada.”
