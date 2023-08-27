Dozens of local girls came out to one of the three sessions at Telosky Stadium where they got to learn about and play field lacrosse for free. (Ridge Meadows Burrards/Special to The News)

Dozens of local girls came out to one of the three sessions at Telosky Stadium where they got to learn about and play field lacrosse for free. (Ridge Meadows Burrards/Special to The News)

Free field lacrosse sessions in Maple Ridge help spur female interest in the sport

Three free field lacrosse events were held at Telosky Stadium throughout August

With the rising costs of sports nowadays, many families can’t afford to put their children into organized sports anymore.

But one local organization helped give Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows girls a taste of sports for free at the no-cost field lacrosse sessions held at Telosky Stadium throughout August.

These three free sessions come several months after the Ridge Meadows Minor Lacrosse Association (RMMLA) also hosted box lacrosse events for females at no cost.

READ MORE: Ridge Meadows Minor Lacrosse Association sees great turnout for free girls lacrosse

Robb Alexander, female director for the RMMLA, said that he was excited to see local interest in female lacrosse continue to grow with these sessions.

“We are the biggest female field lacrosse club in B.C. which allows us to provide strong development and competitive opportunities for these athletes,” said Alexander.

“Many young women from Ridge Meadows have gone on to NCAA scholarships as well as playing with Team BC and ultimately Team Canada.”

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows athletes win medals at box lacrosse nationals

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Lacrossemaple ridge

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Ex-Lion Butler notches 2 touchdowns as B.C. falls 30-13 to Ticats

Just Posted

The City of Maple Ridge has extended the deadline to register for the AftersKool program at the Albion Community Centre. (City of Maple Ridge/Special to The News)
Registration extended for AftersKool program in Maple Ridge

Dozens of local girls came out to one of the three sessions at Telosky Stadium where they got to learn about and play field lacrosse for free. (Ridge Meadows Burrards/Special to The News)
Free field lacrosse sessions in Maple Ridge help spur female interest in the sport

The Subaru Ironman 70.3 Victoria is taking place on May 29 in Greater Victoria with much of the cycling course on the Saanich Peninsula. (Black Press Media file photo)
QUIZ: Preparing for an Ironman

Miranda Pylypiuk (left) was one of several local artists who participated in the Aug. 26 Artists in the Park event at Memorial Peace Park. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
PHOTOS: Pet portraits, paintings, and more on display in Maple Ridge park