Fund for Maple Ridge’s Trulsen family still growing

Jr. B Flames donate 50/50 proceeds at Friday’s game.

  • Oct. 13, 2018 12:00 p.m.
  • Sports

The Ridge Meadows Flames treated those who came out to help Noah Truslen’s family on Friday to a 7-1 win over the Abbotsford Pilots.

Trulsen passed away the previous week after tragically crashing headfirst into the boards during a men’s recreation league game in Langley. He was 22.

Trulsen’s brother is a goalie with the Mission City Outlaws, who honoured Noah last weekend with a moment of silence on the ice prior to a game.

The Trulsen family was present Friday at Cam Neely Arena in Maple Ridge, where the local junior B team agreed to donate proceeds of the weekly 50/50 draw to the Trulsens family, for which a GoFundMe page has been created.

“Our family is so proud to call Maple Ridge home. The 50/50 fundraiser that was held tonight to honour Noah at the Ridge Meadows Flames game was amazing,” wrote Noah’s mother, Lorraine, in a Facebook post.

“We know that there were many people that stepped up to help put this together, and we are eternally grateful for each and every one of you. We are truly blessed to have the support and love of our community. We have said over and over that the support we are receiving is holding us up strong. To everyone that attended, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

The Noah Trulsen Hockey Memorial Fund originally sought to raise $10,000. It met that goal in one day.

The fund then doubled its goal to $20,000, to help cover funeral costs and establish a scholarship in Trulsen’s name.

Noah Trulsen, who played minor hockey in Maple Ridge, had just graduated from a four-year program to become an electrician.

So far, $15,334 has been raised.

The Flames game on Friday was well-attended, and with the win the Flames moved into a second-place tie in the Harold Brittain Conference with the Pilots.

The 7-4-0-1 Flames scored four times on the powerplay. Tetsuya Prior and Logan Hunter let the team with two goals and an assist each. Jayden Genberg had a goal and two assists, while Jesse Nelson had one of each. Ethan Kitsch also scored.

Kyle Davis, Ryan Wellburn, Kenyon Nyman, Emmett Garrett, Ryan Denney, Ayden Power and Nicholas Amsler all had assists.

Ridge hosts Richmond next Friday at Cam Neely Arena, 7:30 p.m.

• A celebration of life for Trulsen will be held on Oct. 20, 4 p.m. at Maple Ridge Baptist Church, and it is open to all of his friends from school, hockey or other pathways of life.

Previous story
VIDEO: Giants steal victory from Blazers during record-breaking shootout in Langley

Just Posted

Fund for Maple Ridge’s Trulsen family still growing

Jr. B Flames donate 50/50 proceeds at Friday’s game.

Becker accuses Dingwall of poor council attendance

Dingwall responds Becker is fudging the numbers, in Pitt Meadows mayoralty campaign

Fire at construction site in Pitt Meadows

Porta-Potty set ablaze.

MacDuff’s Call: Do your research on candidates

They deserve more than ‘garbage chatter’ on social media.

Sullivan: ‘Education my career’

#PMvotes2018: ‘Teacher shortage a problem’

Look inside Maple Ridge’s new homeless housing

53 units of supportive housing officially opened on Friday

More than $800,000 given to B.C. artists at BreakOut West

The announcement was made in Kelowna Saturday

Police probe allegations of voter fraud in 4 B.C. cities

Surrey, Richmond, Burnaby and Vancouver all dealing with allegations of voter interference

B.C. nanny facing new charges of child pornography

Offence in Saanich in 2017 leads to new charges

‘Lock it up’: B.C. doctor warns parents planning to cook up cannabis edibles

Children are more vulnerable to negative reactions to cannabis due to their size, and newness to its effects, Dr. Tom Kosatsky says

VIDEO: Motorcyclist dies of injuries after crash in Abbotsford

A 37-year-old man died in hospital overnight after a crash with a pickup truck Friday evening

B.C. tickets win big in Friday’s Lotto Max draw

Max Millions tickets purchased in B.C.

Atlantic Canada sees heavy rains, winds from post-tropical storm Michael

Parts of Newfoundland were forecast to get up to 40 millimetres before the storm is set to head out to sea

Old Fort residents in holding pattern as landslide inches toward homes

The slumping hillside was first reported to authorities on Sept. 30 and has prompted the evacuation of the entire community

Most Read