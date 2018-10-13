Fund for Maple Ridge’s Trulsen family still growing

The Ridge Meadows Flames treated those who came out to help Noah Truslen’s family on Friday to a 7-1 win over the Abbotsford Pilots.

Trulsen passed away the previous week after tragically crashing headfirst into the boards during a men’s recreation league game in Langley. He was 22.

Trulsen’s brother is a goalie with the Mission City Outlaws, who honoured Noah last weekend with a moment of silence on the ice prior to a game.

The Trulsen family was present Friday at Cam Neely Arena in Maple Ridge, where the local junior B team agreed to donate proceeds of the weekly 50/50 draw to the Trulsens family, for which a GoFundMe page has been created.

“Our family is so proud to call Maple Ridge home. The 50/50 fundraiser that was held tonight to honour Noah at the Ridge Meadows Flames game was amazing,” wrote Noah’s mother, Lorraine, in a Facebook post.

“We know that there were many people that stepped up to help put this together, and we are eternally grateful for each and every one of you. We are truly blessed to have the support and love of our community. We have said over and over that the support we are receiving is holding us up strong. To everyone that attended, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

The Noah Trulsen Hockey Memorial Fund originally sought to raise $10,000. It met that goal in one day.

The fund then doubled its goal to $20,000, to help cover funeral costs and establish a scholarship in Trulsen’s name.

Noah Trulsen, who played minor hockey in Maple Ridge, had just graduated from a four-year program to become an electrician.

So far, $15,334 has been raised.

Good crowd out at the Cam tonight to watch the Flames and to show support to the Trulsens. Huge shout out to the Flames organization for donating a big 50/50 draw in honour of Noah! Classy move Flames! Proud of Rustler nation getting out to support one of their own! #RustlerWay! pic.twitter.com/8E4wOoeIHS — Dave Lige (@InnerSports) October 13, 2018

The Flames game on Friday was well-attended, and with the win the Flames moved into a second-place tie in the Harold Brittain Conference with the Pilots.

The 7-4-0-1 Flames scored four times on the powerplay. Tetsuya Prior and Logan Hunter let the team with two goals and an assist each. Jayden Genberg had a goal and two assists, while Jesse Nelson had one of each. Ethan Kitsch also scored.

Tonight’s Meadow Ridge Collision Hard Hat Winner was #14 Logan Hunter with 2G and 1A!! @logan_huntzy7 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/djPjIYF6SV — Ridge Meadows Flames (@flamesjunior) October 13, 2018

Kyle Davis, Ryan Wellburn, Kenyon Nyman, Emmett Garrett, Ryan Denney, Ayden Power and Nicholas Amsler all had assists.

Ridge hosts Richmond next Friday at Cam Neely Arena, 7:30 p.m.

• A celebration of life for Trulsen will be held on Oct. 20, 4 p.m. at Maple Ridge Baptist Church, and it is open to all of his friends from school, hockey or other pathways of life.