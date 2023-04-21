Gerry’s OK Tire in Abbotsford hosting the Grey Cup

The Grey Cup will be stopping at Gerry’s OK Tire in Abbotsford on Saturday (April 22). (Instagram photo)

One of Canada’s most iconic championship trophies makes a stop in Abbotsford on Saturday (April 22).

The Grey Cup, the top prize in the Canadian Football League, will be hosted by Gerry’s OK Tire (6480 Riverside St.) from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

BC Lions offensive lineman Sukh Chungh will be on hand for the event from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and will sign autographs and take pictures. Chungh was chosen second overall by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the 2015 CFL Draft and was a CFL all-star with Winnipeg in 2015. The Port Coquitlam product signed with the Lions in 2019.

Food trucks, Lordco, Toyo Tire and Continental Tire will be on hand for the event and the companies will hand out free swag. There will also be an opportunity for one attendee to win a set of free tires.

The event is part of the 40th anniversary celebration of Gerry’s OK Tire. The location first opened in 1979 and offers a 10-bay shop with two bigger hoists for one-ton or smaller RVs and a cement pad in the back for larger RVs. The shop is a registered provincial inspection facility with BBB Triple A status and is also a BCAA approved business.

The 40th anniversary celebration was set to occur earlier, but pandemic restrictions made that too challenging to gather.

OK Tire nationally is a sponsor of the CFL and this past season held the Road to the Grey Cup contest, which saw the company give away a trip for four to the 109th Grey Cup in Regina. OK Tire also teamed up with the CFL during the 2022 playoffs, with the Touchdowns for Communities initiative that saw $4,000 donated to Canada’s provincial football organizations for each home team touchdown.

Due to this partnership, local stores can apply to host the Grey Cup for special events. Abbotsford and an OK Tire in Kamloops are the lone stops for the Grey Cup in B.C. this offseason.

RELATED: Vancouver, B.C. Lions to host 2024 Grey Cup

abbotsfordAuto Repair and MaintenanceBC LionsCFLFootball