Giants distance themselves against second-place rivals in the BC division

Langley-based hockey team wins another home victory, this time over Victoria 4-1 Saturday night.

Special teams and goaltending are crucial elements to victory and the Vancouver Giants won both those battles to win for the second straight game tonight.

The Giants scored a power-play goal and their penalty kill held Victoria scoreless in nine attempts – including 1:16 of a two-man advantage – to power past the Victoria Royals by a 4-1 final score on Saturday night at Langley Events Centre.

Milos Roman struck on the power-play in the first period while Davis Koch and Jared Dmytriw – the latter goal coming shorthanded – made it 3-0 after 40 minutes. Justin Sourdif made it 4-0 before Victoria’s Tanner Sidaway ruined Trent Miner’s shutout bid with less than four minutes to play.

The Giants improved to 16-6-2-0 and extended their lead atop the Western Hockey League’s B.C. division to 10 points over the second-place Royals (12-8-0-0).

“We won the special teams battle. We shut down their power play and ours got that goal and generated some chances and some momentum,” Koch said. “It takes a little luck too, a couple of bounces, here and there, and some key saves, that is how you do it.”

Koch said the key was the team being able to keep Victoria to the perimeter for their majority of their man advantage opportunities. And when they did get a quality shot off, Miner was there to make the stop as he finished with 26 saves. He sits second in the league with a 1.60 goals against average and .944 save percentage.

And the bounces were working for the Giants, as evidenced by Dmytriw’s goal.

With Vancouver down a man, the captain stole the puck for a partial breakaway, but as he drove the net, he lost the handle on the puck, but it still managed to slip past Royals goalie Griffen Outhouse.

Roman and Koch each finished with a goal and an assist and are tied for the team scoring lead with 23 points. And Koch is now riding a five-game point streak, with 10 points in that span.

“Just putting the puck on the net,” he said about his recent surge in points, which also includes shooting the puck more. During his five-game run, Koch has fired 19 shots on goal. By comparison, he had 48 shots in his first 19 games.

“Just like my goal there, they aren’t always pretty. Just realizing every shot has a chance to go in,” Koch said about a harmless looking shot from the face-off dot which got past Outhouse.

LAST WEEKEND: Vancouver Giants couldn’t find the net: coach

Next up for the Giants is another home game, Tuesday night (Nov. 27) as they host the Saskatoon Blades. Puck drop is 7 p.m.

 

Previous story
Pettersson lifts Canucks to 4-2 win over Kings

Just Posted

Maple Ridge ride hailing about a year away, maybe

Most cities require Class 4 licence for Uber drivers

Being Young: Winter is an amazement, here and there

‘I don’t remember the last time it actually snowed in November.’

Scooter driver hit in crosswalk for third time

Ridge Meadows RCMP say pedestrians should take extra caution this time of year

MacDuff’s Call: B.C. housing crisis claims another

Nova Scotia gains one more citizen.

Ramblers have another strong young team

Wrestling squad hosts Icebreaker tournament on Tuesday at Maple Ridge secondary

Drew Scott gives shout out to Maple Ridge schools at WE Day

Property Brothers star is a Thomas Haney secondary alumnus

Giants distance themselves against second-place rivals in the BC division

Langley-based hockey team wins another home victory, this time over Victoria 4-1 Saturday night.

Pettersson lifts Canucks to 4-2 win over Kings

Vancouver snaps 8-game winless skid

Driver who stopped to help B.C. car crash victim found, after family’s plea

Elijah John’s family asked the public to help find the man and boy who helped their son

Private clinics win injunction against B.C. law that banned them

Cambie Surgery Centre launched constitutional challenge nearly 10 years ago on private health care

Witness recants story about 15 cats found abandoned in Alberta ditch

Alberta SPCA aware man recanted story, but say investigation is still active

Raccoon dies after being trapped in ‘horrific’ B.C. animal cruelty case

Someone tried to drown a raccoon after leaving it in a trap for over a week, Critter Care says

Opposition pushes for emergency meeting amid B.C. legislature turmoil

Speaker’s office agreed to Tuesday meeting, but Liberal house leader wants one first thing Monday

Team Otter vs. Team Koi: People pick sides as otter evades capture at Vancouver garden

Otter has eaten seven decorative koi so far at Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden

Most Read