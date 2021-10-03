Giants open regular season with 5-0 win over Victoria

G-Men are 1-0 after a 5-0 victory Saturday Oct. 2 on the Island. (Jay Wallace/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Five different Giants found the back of the net, and goaltender Jesper Vikman made 16 saves, to earn the shutout in his WHL debut as the G-Men opened their season with a 5-0 victory Saturday on the Island at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre.

Four different Giants had multi-point games, with four of the five goals coming in the first period.

Between the pipes, Vegas Golden Knights prospect Vikman stopped everything Victoria aimed his way, while the G-Men responded with 48 shots of their own.

It was the first opening night shutout for a Vancouver Giants goaltender since Jamie Tucker kept the Everett Silvertips scoreless on Sept. 20, 2008.

Giants improved their opening night record to 12-7-1-1 lifetime in opening games.

Congratulations to goaltender (and @GoldenKnights prospect) Jesper Vikman for securing his first WHL shutout in his first career WHL game! pic.twitter.com/4hYBp3OJRB — Vancouver Giants (@WHLGiants) October 3, 2021

Newly named captain Justin Sourdif registered the first goal of the season for the Giants off a two-on-one rush in the first period with an assist by Fabian Lysell at 4:29.

At 6:57, Adam Hall increased the Giants lead to 2-0 off a Damian Palmieri rebound. Sourdif also assisted.

Just 27 seconds later, defenceman Connor Horning, in his 200th career WHL game, increased the Giants lead to 3-0. Horning’s shot from the right-wing circle went bar down and spelled the end of the night for Victoria starter Sebastian Wraneschitz with Tyler Palmer replacing Wraneschitz in goal for Victoria at 7:24.

At 12:38, Payton Mount fired a rebound home from in close to extend the Giants lead to 4-0.

Ty Thorpe and Connor Horning both drew the helpers.

During the scoreless second period, Sourdif received a game misconduct penalty after he was assessed a double-minor for roughing at 5:51 of the period.

With 61 seconds left in the third, Mazden Leslie grabbed the final goal of the game for the Giants off a shot from the high slot through a screen. Adam Hall and Jaden Lipinski both earned assists.

Giants Lysell, Palmieri and Lipinski recorded their first career WHL points.

Giants Horning and Vikman were first and third stars of the game, while Victoria relief goaltender Palmer, with 40 saves, was named second star.

Up next, a home game for the Giants on Friday, Oct. 8 at Langley Events centre.

Puck drops at 7:30 p.m.

