Giants returning to Coliseum for pair of games

Vancouver Giants will play pair of December games in Vancouver instead of Langley Events Centre

Chris Relke Vancouver Giants photo

The Vancouver Giants are returning to their roots, for two games at least.

The major junior hockey club announced they will play a pair of games in December, including their annual Teddy Bear Toss night, at the Pacific Coliseum.

“For 15 years, the Pacific Coliseum was our home and it will forever hold a special place in the hearts of Vancouver Giants fans,” said Ron Toigo, the majority owner, president and governor.

“We are very happy to partner with the PNE to provide fans with the unique opportunity to once against watch world-class junior hockey at the Pacific Coliseum.”

The 2018/19 season marks an important milestone in B.C. sports history as the Pacific Coliseum celebrates its 50th anniversary.

“The PNE is pleased to welcome the Vancouver Giants back to the Coliseum for two very special games this season,” said PNE president and CEO Mike McDaniel.

“We look forward to celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Coliseum at those games, with the team who helped shape the building’s history.”

The two games — dates or opponents have not yet been announced — will be included as part of the Giants’ 2018/19 season ticket package and season ticket holders will get first access to seat selection.

The Teddy Bear Toss collects stuffed animals each December to mark the home team’s first goal with the animals collected and distributed to Christmas bureaus and hospitals across the Lower Mainland.


sports@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna charged with assault

Just Posted

Safe haven program for LGBTQ could be coming to Maple Ridge

RCMP will work with business owners

Tappers and flappers in Thoroughly Modern Millie

Back to flapper era in Xtreme Theatre production.

Not a chicken barn, but rural homes proposed for east Maple Ridge

But would require exclusion from Agricultural Land Reserve

Ridge Meadows Home show draws bigger crowd

Booth collecting signatures against shelter sparks debate

Looking Back: Facebook is good for something

“We Call It Haney!!” crowd-sourcing at its finest.

It’s Home Show weekend in Maple Ridge

Family event expected to draw 25,000

B.C. invests $5M for new school playground equipment

51 schools to benefit from the new program this year around the province

B.C. vet association bans cat declawing across province

New ban makes British Columbia second province in Canada to end the practice

Dianne Watts spent most of B.C. Liberal leadership rivals

$1.14 million was more than winner Andrew Wilkinson’s budget

Giants returning to Coliseum for pair of games

Vancouver Giants will play pair of December games in Vancouver instead of Langley Events Centre

Buyers hope for court win in Lower Mainland condo case

An appeal has been scheduled for pre-sale buyers in the Murrayville House case.

Weapons seized at South Surrey border

CBSA officials say Canadian resident living in U.S. charged with 27 smuggling and firearms counts

Resource minister confident Kinder Morgan will proceed

Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr believes Trans Mountain expansion will be agreed before May 31 deadline

Saskatchewan school shooter gets life in prison

He will not be eligible for parole for at least 10 years

Most Read