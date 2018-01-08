Vancouver Giants’ Dawson Holt gets a step on his Prince George Cougars defender during WHL action at the Langley Events Centre earlier this month. Holt scored twice on Saturday in his team’s 5-3 win over the Medicine Hat Tigers. Gary Ahuja Langley Times file photo

Giants’ winning ways continue

Three straight victories to open five-game road trip for Vancouver

Four straight victories and points in five straight have pulled the Vancouver Giants to top five in the entire Western Hockey League.

The Giants tamed the Lethbridge Hurricanes 5-2 on Friday night before topping the Medicine Hat Tigers 5-3 the following night.

Vancouver has won all three road games to start this five-game trip which wraps up with a pair of games in Prince George on Jan. 9 and 10 against the Cougars.

With their hot run of late — the Giants have just two regulation losses in their past 16 games and are 23-14-3-2— the team sits second in the Western Hockey League’s B.C. Division with 51 points, two back of the Kelowna Rockets.

Tied at three heading into the third period against the Tigers, Ty Ronning’s power-play goal turned out to be the winner. Dawson Holt would add an insurance marker, his second of the game, to round out the scoring.

Brad Morrison and Brayden Watts finished with a goal and an assist apiece while Todd Scott stopped 23 shots for the victory.

Jordan Hollett — a Langley hockey product — was in goal for the Tigers, making 25 saves in a losing effort.

Tyler Preziuso, Ryan Chyzowski and Gary Haden had the Medicine Hat goals, with all three coming via special teams (one short-handed, and the other two on the power play).

Tyler Benson scored twice in the win over Lethbridge with Alex Kannok Leipert, Ronning and Jared Dmytriw notching one goal apiece.

David Tendeck made 33 saves for the Giants with only Jordy Bellerive and Giorgio Estephan getting pucks past the netminder.


sports@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Stealth embarrassed by Rock on home floor
Next story
Giants acquire defenceman

Just Posted

Maple Ridge big part of deciding how B.C. votes

Two local politicians on groups working towards fall vote

Maple Ridge New Year’s Baby arrives on schedule

Badis Khsib born a few minutes before it turned Jan. 2

Man and woman from Surrey charged after police seize drugs, guns

Surrey RCMP say weapons believed to be related to Lower Mainland drug conflict

Letter: Thanks to Maple Ridge fire department ‘for bailing Pitt out’

We weren”t able to provide a sevice capable of saving an icon in Pitt Meadows

UPDATE: Vehicle crashes into Maple Ridge restaurant

A vehicle has crashed into Ricky’s Country Restaurant along Lougheed Highway

I, Daniel Blake to be screened in Maple Ridge

Award winning movie tells the story about one man’s fight to get social assistance in England

‘Saving her will be worth the sacrifice’

While honeymooning in Indonesia, Christopher Lewer and Ashley Leong-Lewer rescued pup from abuse

Female MPs unsure what #MeToo movement means for Parliament Hill: survey

One-third of them said it was difficult to evaluate the harassment complaints process

Giants acquire defenceman

Vancouver ships first round pick for former ninth overall selection

Deaths of young Victoria sisters trigger reviews by multiple agencies

When police investigation concludes, reviews by MCFD and BC’s child and youth rep could begin

B.C. politicians tackle ride-hailing rules

Uber, Lyft can work with existing taxi business, expert says

Giants’ winning ways continue

Three straight victories to open five-game road trip for Vancouver

Beavers and balloons blamed for power outages in 2017

BC Hydro compiles a list of most memorable outages of last year

2 adults, 2 children killed in Ont. house fire

A fire chief in Oshawa, Ont., says two adults and two children have died in a house fire east of Toronto

Most Read

  • Giants’ winning ways continue

    Three straight victories to open five-game road trip for Vancouver

  • Giants acquire defenceman

    Vancouver ships first round pick for former ninth overall selection