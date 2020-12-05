Gill part of online lacrosse panel Sunday

Chris Gill will be part of a lacrosse online series for fans. (THE NEWS files)

Maple Ridge Lacrosse hall of famer Chris Gill, the current coach of the Vancouver Warriors of the NLL, will be part of an online panel discussing the sport this Sunday.

The Canadian Lacrosse Hall of Fame has a new web series for fans of the sport who are getting withdrawal symptoms during the COVID-19 pandemic. Lacrosse Legends – Past, Present and Future will broadcast its first event Nov. 29 starting at 1 p.m.

It is aimed at fans who would you like to know the status of the Western Lacrosse Association, Major Series Lacrosse and the National Lacrosse League, and will enable them to ask questions of the panel members.

Gill will be joined by fellow panel members WLA Commissioner Paul Dal Monte, MSL Commissioner Doug Luey and moderator Jake Elliot.

Gill is a Pitt Meadows resident and looms large in Maple Ridge lacrosse. He was a standout professional player who had a hall of fame WLA career with the Burrards, was also Burrards coach who helped turn the franchise around, and has mentored local kids as a minor lacrosse bench boss.

“The Canadian Lacrosse Hall of Fame is proud to present a monthly web series panel, Lacrosse Legends – Past, Present and Future, to keep you informed and entertained,” said a press release from the hall. “This series will also present you with some of the most outstanding lacrosse influencers of the past, present and future.”

The event will be streamed online.

Question(s) will be presented to the moderator and, time permitting, presented to the panel.

Future panels will include Great All-time Goalies, Classic Coaches, The Fast and Furious, The Right Stuff, etc.



