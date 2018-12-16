Goalie scores as Flames sink Whalers

Flames goalie Paul Tucek scored his first goal on Saturday. (Twitter)

Paul Tucek got the win and his first Pacific Junior Hockey League goal Saturday as the Ridge Meadows Flames downed the White Rock Whalers 6-2.

Trevor Townsend, Jayden Genberg, Ryan Denney, Eric Bourhill and Teddy Prior also scored for the Flames, now 16-11-0-3, second in Harold Brittain Conference with 35 points, three behind the Abbotsford Pilots.

Tucek, with 36 saves, scored into the empty net with 18 seconds left in the third period.

The Flames outshot the Whalers 47-38.

Emmett Garrett had three assists, all of them on the powerplay, which went 3-8.

Prior added two helpers, both with the man advantage, as was his goal.

Garrett also added a team-high 27 minutes in penalties, including five for fighting, two for being the aggressor and two 10-minute misconducts with 16 seconds left in the third.

The game featured 193 penalty minutes total, most stemming from a series of fights after Tucek’s goal.

On Friday, the Flames scored twice in the first 24 seconds of the game and doused the Port Moody Panthers 8-3 at Cam Neely Arena.

Jesse Nelson paced Ridge with three goals and an assist. Bourhill tallied twice, while Prior, Jarod McKay and Brett Didyk added one each.

Nicholas Amsler had three assists, while Prior and McKay each added two.

Tucek earned the win, the team’s third straight, with 24 saves.

• The Flames host two games this coming week, first the Langley Trappers (16-14-0-1) on Friday, then the Surrey Knights (1-28-0-1) on Saturday, both 7:30 p.m. at ‘The Cam.’