Masters track star Karen Sieben of Maple Ridge trains by dragging a weight. (Contributed)

Gold medals for masters sprinter

Maple Ridge athlete training for nationals and worlds

Maple Ridge’s Karen Sieben is coming off another amazing summer of competitive track and field.

The master sprinter ranks first in Canada in the 100m, 200m and 400m races in her age group of 55-59.

She went to to her first 55-plus BC Summer Games in Kelowna on Sept. 12-19, and won gold in the sprints – the 50m, 100m, 200m and 400m events. She also took gold in the 800m, and two more in the 4x100m relays – one a women’s relay team for the zone, and one a mixed team.

She said there was good competition at the event, which was the largest ever in the 40-year history of the Games, with 4,200 athletes participating in 30 different sports.

Sieben said her inspiration is the amazing track athletes she watches who are up to 90-plus years in age, and an amazing man sprinting with Parkinson’s disease.

“He melted my heart,” she said.

She enjoys the training, and plans to go as far as athletics will take her.

“I talk to ladies competing who are 85, and they say the secret is ‘just move.’ It’s when you stop that you’re body falls apart.’

Sieben is training for the Canadian championships in Kamloops next summer, and world championships in Toronto next July.

 

@NeilCorbett18
ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Reilly throws for 353 yards as Lions rout Redblacks 40-7

Just Posted

Maple Ridge celebrates new Ale Trail

Tapping into tourists who love craft beer

Super 30 story’s inspirational teacher, author attend screening

Indian mathematician Anand Kumar and Dr. Bijou Matthew in Maple Ridge

Influx of donors for Battle of the Bravest Blood Drive

Maple Ridge event supports five-year-old Paisley, who has leukemia

Dickson leads Canada to win at world lacrosse championships

Burrards prominant in tournament in Langley

Hammond Cedar workers can access retraining funds

Maple Ridge mill workers to be laid off by end of October

VIDEO: Grizzly bears fight along northern B.C. highway in rare footage

Cari McGillivray posted the head-turning video, shot near Stewart, B.C., to social media

Handgun crackdown, health spending and transit plans latest campaign promises

Friday was the end of a busy week on the campaign trail

B.C. woman photographs massive ant swarm on Abbotsford driveway

She asked what the ants were doing? The answer: war

Iconic 90s TV show ‘Friends’ celebrates 25th anniversary

The iconic, decade-long television show aired its first episode 25 years ago today

Westbound crash on Highway 1 in Langley causing extreme traffic delays

Collision occured just after Glover Road, cars backed up all the way to 264th Street

Police arrest B.C. phone scammer linked to illegal call centres in India

Person arrested in Burnaby here on a work visa, says police

Air Canada forced girl, 12, to remove hijab: civil rights group

The San Francisco Bay Area office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations calling for change

Man from Winnipeg who was hiking alone found dead in Banff National Park

RCMP say the man was hiking alone on Mount Temple Thursday

Father of B.C. boy on life support after hit-and-run calls for tougher impairment laws

‘The law has got to be changed’ said Tony Brown

Most Read