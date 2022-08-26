Golden Ears campground reopens as bridge repairs finish early

Camping enthisiasts can rejoice as Alouette Parks finish their repairs of the Gold Creek bridge ahead of schedule, allowing camping to resume at North Beach Campground as early as Saturday afternoon.
For this Saturday and Sunday (Aug. 27-28), camping spaces will be accessible on a first come, first served basis and will only be available for one or two nights, with all occupants exiting the campground by Monday morning, unless a reservation is booked for Monday.
Vehicle access to North Beach Campground and Gold Creek parking lot has reopened, as repairs to structural damage of the Gold Creek bridge have been completed ahead of schedule.
— Alouette Parks (@AlouetteParks) August 26, 2022
Starting at noon on Saturday (Aug. 27), reservations for North Beach Campground will become available for arrivals as soon as Monday (Aug. 29).
Visitors looking to use the Gold Creek parking area will be allowed to book day-use passes right away.
North Beach Campground will remain open for camping until the end of the season on Sunday, Sept. 18.
Campground reservations can be made by visiting camping.bcparks.ca.
