‘Grandma’ wins five medals at masters track championships

Karen Sieben of Maple Ridge won five medals at the B.C. Masters Track and Field Championships in Langley this past weekend, including two gold.

Competing in the 55-59 age category, Sieben won the 400-metre event and was part of the first-place women’s 100m relay team. The latter set a record, defeating the previous mark by seven seconds.

“We put a team together last minute as the coach thought we could beat it,” said Sieben, 55.

She earned individual and relay silver at 800m, as well as individual bronze at 100m and 200m.

Sieben is now assembling a relay team together to compete at the national championships in August.

“For the Canadians, I am going to skip the 800 as it slowed me down for my other races,” Sieben said of the provincials.

She’ll focus on the 100, 200 and 400m events.

“I am just so thankful I can run and train and have my health. Working in a hospital, I have seen a lot and believe in doing what you love and have a passion for. Life is so precious.”

Sieben has four grown children and five grandchildren, with number six on the way.

“I want to teach them your never too old to do what you love. Working out and sprinting helps me feel young – go, grandma, go.”